Guam in the late 1980s was the backdrop where Jack Powless and Jeanette Allred-Powless would meet.

Jen Allred-Powless, known then as Jen Allred, was recruited to work at Pacific Islands Club. Jack had a couple years of island life under his belt. He’d been working as an airplane mechanic in the U.S. Air Force.

He turned to bike riding to help him up his cardio, which led him to triathlons. It was a highly competitive scene, Jack recalled.

"It was a lot of fun,” he said. “ I just decided I wanted to do a triathlon and started training for that. ... I wanted to get a coach so I could learn how to swim properly because I was never a competitive swimmer.”

His coach turned out to be Jen’s coach, Nancy Hawkins. Hawkins was also a University of Guam professor at the time.

While Allred-Powless was more into the running scene on island, she’d also found herself competing in triathlons.

Jack and Jen would later get married and build a family and a life together. Endurance sports are what brought Jack and Jen together, and their kids have each taken up endurance sports professionally, excelling in their respective fields.

“We always say that our kids really started in Guam because Jen and I met there. We knew we were going to be together forever when we were in Guam,” Powless said. “They were born in ... Florida, but we always say they really started in Guam.”

Allred-Powless competed in the South Pacific games, the Micronesian Games and in the 1992 Summer Olympics, as part of the delegation representing Guam. She ran in the women’s marathon in Barcelona.

“It was an amazing experience. I was very blessed to be in the right place and supported by so many people,” she said of the Olympics. “The best thing was the support I had from my two best friends in Johnny Applegate and BJ Cruz.”

Jack Powless also represented Guam in sports, when he competed in an Ironman competition. Jack is a seven-time Ironman competitor.

“My best time was 9:25,” Powless recalled. He’d finished 113th overall, which is no small feat for a competitor with a full-time job to rank among the professionals.

While the couple moved off island, they’d return to Guam throughout the years and kept in touch with the friends they made here. And they continued to do triathlons and continued to challenge themselves athletically.

Allred-Powless continued to compete, preferring the Olympic triathlon distance to the Ironman competitions, although she did do an Ironman 70.3 in Panama City, Florida.

“This is kind of funny, she did a half (Ironman) and she was pregnant with our daughter Shayna and didn't even know it at the time,” Powless recalled.

“I was just a few months, but I didn’t realize I was pregnant. I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Allred-Powless recalled.

Allred-Powless wasn’t feeling well after that triathlon, so they went to a health care provider and that’s when the couple found out she was pregnant.

It was perhaps Shayna Powless' first taste of long-distance running and it stayed with her even after her stint in the womb. Shayna Powless followed in her parents’ footsteps, competing as a triathlete from elementary school onward. In high school, she shifted her focus to mountain biking, according to her biography on her website. The 26-year-old is a professional cyclist.

This year she placed first in the True Grit Gravel and Southeast Gravel races.

“Shayna really dominated,” Allred-Powless said. “It was really big wins for her with these women from all over the world.”

“Yes, pro races. It’s just phenomenal. She’s been doing really well,” Jack Powless added.

“It’s been really fun to watch,” Jen Allred-Powless said. “Hopefully we’ll get to see her at World Championships.”

Jack and Jen’s son, Neilson Powless, is also a professional cyclist. Last year, he made headlines as the first Native American cyclist to ride in the Tour de France. Jack Powless’ family is part of the Oneida tribe.

Neilson Powless, 24, has been a professional cyclist for about five years. He returned to the Tour de France again this year and also competed in the UCI Road World Championships.

In a glowing article about Neilson Powless’ World Championships performance, USA Cycling reported that Powless placed fifth in the race, which an American hadn’t done since 1999.

Watching Neilson in the Tour de France last year, the Powless parents were happy and excited for him, but also nervous.

“It is the most dangerous sport in the world. So for any parent to have to watch their child, it's extremely difficult, it is sweaty palms, ... and it's not easy to watch your child,” Jen Allred-Powless said.

These days, Jack and Jen spend their time coaching the next generation of athletes.

Coaching is something that Shayna Powless has taken on, too. Plus, Shayna Powless and her partner, Eli Ankou, started a nonprofit organization, the Dreamcatcher Foundation, hoping to empower youth through sports and raising awareness about missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls in North America.

Jack and Jen said they cherished their time on Guam and they’ve talked many times about moving back. The people of the island have left an unforgettable mark on them.

“Guam is like a magnet. Once you’ve been there, there’s always that draw to bring you back,” Powless said.

Allred-Powless said the couple was blessed to have Hornet Sports and Hikko Lin support them in sports while they were on island. It helped them get sponsors and travel and represent the island, Allred-Powless said.

“We felt we were in paradise and we really miss it,” Allred-Powless said.

Reflecting on what their children where like as kids, the Powless parents recall some grumbling about chores, but that was the extent of any childhood bad behavior.

“It wasn’t much. We really have great kids. They really were very, extremely well disciplined,” Allred-Powless said.

“They made the parenting gig super easy,” Jack Powless said.

“We were blessed,” Allred-Powless added.