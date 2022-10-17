RIOS REIGNS: George Washington High School Geckos' Rayn Rios, in purple, tries to keep the advantage over Father Duenas Memorial School Friars' Ryan Gofigan in the 170-pound Division gold medal match during the GDOE ISA All-Island meet Oct. 15, 2022, at the FD Phoenix Center. Rios defeated Gofigan. Matua Salas/GSPN
GRABBING GOLD: Notre Dame High School Royals' Mia Elizabeth Naputi, right, smiles while taking on Southern High School Dolphins' Khloe-Ann Reyes in the girls 155-pound gold medal match during the GDOE ISA All-Island meet Oct. 15, 2022, at the FD Phoenix Center. Naputi def. Reyes. Matua Salas/GSPN
The Father Duenas Memorial School Friars won their seventh straight high school wrestling title, earning the 2022 Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship on Saturday night at the Phoenix Center.
In the girls league, the Notre Dame High School Royals won their second straight title. The Royals came in as favorites and made a statement with five gold medals.
Golden Royals
Aliana Eclavea (113), Sophia Kelly (119), Anita Manglona (126), Mia Naputi (155) and Aveyani Babauta (168) all won gold medals for the Royals to help defend the championship.
“As a team, we started really rough but came out on top in the end,” Eclavea said.
Eclavea went undefeated for the year and was proud to help the team by winning an All-Island championship in her senior year.
Friars’ dynasty continues
The Friars went undefeated for the season and their dynasty continued with another boys championship.
“Our coaching staff is really good and also the wrestlers put in a lot of hard work and effort,” Eclavea said. “As long as you are consistent with the sport, you eventually will improve.”
Kyler Gambala, the 113-pound champion, continued the legacy his two older brothers started. Gambala, a sophomore, credits disciplined coaching and the work ethic of the organization.
“It’s both the conditioning and intensity of practices,” he said. “We worked really hard as a team and kept each other going.”
Gambala started it off with a gold in the 113-pound Division and Chris Angoco had an exciting come-from-behind win in the 126-pound Division to help the Friars establish early momentum.
Juan Flores (152), Trey Blas (162) and Tristan Burgos (182) secured the championship with gold-medal victories.
Gandaoli wins 3rd All-Island gold
Laralei Gandaoli, a senior representing the St. Paul Christian School Warriors, celebrated her third gold medal in the All-Island event.
“I have three,” she said.
"We missed a year due to COVID. This gold is a pretty big deal because it is my last year competing and I’ve been training for a while,” added Gandaoli, who won the 134-pound Division.
Gandaoli, along with Thomas Santiago from the boys 132-pound Division, won gold medals for the Warriors.
Rios brothers win medals for GW
Rayce and Rayn Rios won bronze and gold medals, respectively, for the Geckos. Rayn Rios won gold in the 170-pound Division; Rayce won bronze in the 152-pound Division.
Rayn, a freshman, went undefeated for the season.
“This is my first year wrestling and this gold medal is special,” said Rayn Rios, who was later named MVP. “We all worked hard in practice and gave it 100% out there tonight.”
Rayn Rios said the Geckos’ wrestling program is on an upward trend and he looks to help the team contend for a title in the future.
Four MVPs, in their respective weight classes, were named for their outstanding performances at the All-Island meet: Seraya Garrido, John F. Kennedy High School Islanders; Geziah Biou, Tiyan High School Titans; Tani Aguero, JFKHS; and Rayn Rios, GWHS.
