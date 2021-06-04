While the interscholastic season has ended, basketball never stops.

The McDonald’s All-Island Basketball showcase with Clutch Guam kicked off its weekend with a press conference Wednesday at the Tamuning McDonald’s, showcasing some of the best hoops talent in high school.

The all-day Saturday event features 20 athletes from various schools competing in a skills challenge, three-point shootout and then the all-star showcase.

For the athletes who gathered at McDonald’s, the all-star event offers an opportunity to play ball with some of the best talents, uniting with competitors for what promises to be a display of high flyers, sharpshooters and an occasional dunk, if the fans are lucky.

“We are really excited to get Guam’s top talents together to compete in all of the featured events. Fans can look forward to an entertaining day of basketball competition," said Dominic Sablan, creative director for Clutch Guam. "I want to give a huge shoutout to McDonald's of Guam for continuing to support high school basketball.”

Espinal

Guam High sophomore Amanda Espinal, who affiliated with George Washington High School, said she was excited to hear her name called to the all-star showcase.

Crediting her parents for the honor, Espinal said she’s hoping to play big, demonstrating that even the smaller girls can ball out.

“You don’t get the opportunity to play with other teams,” Espinal said, adding she’s hoping to have fun and do well in the game as well as the skills challenge.

And, if she’s a little nervous, Espinal said, laughing, “I’m going to do what I do best. … I am counting on my family and supporters to calm my nerves.”

The showcase, however, is meant to be fun and she’s looking forward to having a better junior year and making a bigger impact.

Smartt

Sophomore guard Laila Smartt said playing for the all-star game is an honor. Getting selected to play, especially with all the talented players in the league, made it an exciting opportunity for her, she said.

Smartt, who admitted to a little bit of nerves under the lights of the press conference, said she’s looking forward to balling with her JFK teammates Jada Han and Hannah Gogue, who also were selected for the showcase.

The incoming junior said the opportunity to play with athletes who are normally her opponents can only help her game.

“I’m excited to play with them,” she said. “They’re all amazing players. They’re really smart, their basketball IQ is up there … Looking forward to it.

For Smartt, the ceiling is high and she’s hoping to work on her court vision over the summer to make a bigger impact with her team.

Quintanilla

Josiah Quintanilla is a little used to the hype that comes with all-star games. The incoming senior from St. Paul Christian School said he is just hoping to have fun with the athletes he normally plays with – an opportunity to drop a few dimes with high-caliber athletes.

“I’ve been working with them since I was young,” he said. “I am hoping to put on a show. … try our best; just going to play good defense; show a little of my skills.”

Playing with different athletes allows him to elevate his game as well, he said. But, his focus is on having fun, even if the shooting “isn’t quite there” for the three-point shootout.

The crafty guard, an integral cog in the Warriors scheme, already is eyeing senior year and how his Warriors are going to level up together.

“Next year, I’m hoping to just work hard and, of course, win a championship,” he said. “Looking forward to pushing my team, playing at 110% …Going to give it all next year.”

Guzman

JFK center Kirston-Lee Guzman echoed Quintanilla’s sentiments, adding “It’s a great honor just to be recognized as one of the elite players on Guam.”

The incoming senior has played with most of the guys on his all-star roster at one time or another, so he’s looking to play hard and have fun.

His job? “Honestly, anything,” he said. “I can grab boards, handle the ball and shoot.”

As a senior, he has an eye on improving himself as well, hoping to work on his court vision, passing and finishing touch around the rim.

And for the skills challenge?

Guzman laughed, saying, “Shoot, … I’ll try my best.”

Fans can check out the McDonald’s All-Star Saturday at the Phoenix Center in Mangilao.