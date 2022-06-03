With a jamboree style offering of middle and high school head-to-head competition and all star games, the 2022 interscholastic rugby season officially concluded on Saturday.

As hundreds of student-athletes demonstrated their skills on the George Washington High School athletic field, the season-ending tournament, named the Youth Festival, an Uproar Guam and Guam Rugby Union offering, was filled with high-level competition.

In the Boys Varsity Division, Christian Manglona, a freshman at Father Duenas Memorial School, scored a try.

Manglona said that scoring a try was exciting, especially since he placed down the ball right in front of his parents, who were both on hand to watch the game.

ZeShaun Adams, a senior at Guam High School, who played on the same team as Manglona, scored a 70-yard try. After spotting an open hole, he ran up the middle for the score.

“It was a really big gap,” said the 18-year old. “So I just knew that I just had to take it and run and use my speed.”

Isaiah Topasna, who helped lead the Southern High School Dolphins to the Guam Rugby Football Union/Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championship game, was glad he was able to play in one final game before graduation. In the semifinals, for an illegal tackle, the 18-year-old received a red card and, by rule, was not allowed to play in the finale.

“I let my team down,” he said.

In the all star game, as Caleb Murphy was stopped short of the goal line, Topasna received the ball and scored a try.

“I just knew to get the ball and go really low so they couldn't get me,” Topasna said. “It worked.”