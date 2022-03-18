The McDonald’s All-Star/Clutch Guam Showcase, held Saturday, was a celebration of months of grinding out and a capstone for this year’s high school basketball athletes.

From the Rookie-Sophomore Challenge to skills contests and the all-star showcase, the McDonald’s All-Star classic was a definite vibe. Normally locked in and looking to battle, athletes got the opportunity to test their mettle and mesh their talents with their opponents and against the best island basketball talents.

“The weekend was full of amazing plays and just entertaining basketball. What I personally enjoyed was the competitive nature of the games. The fans really got to see Guam’s top talent on one floor,” said Clutch Guam’s Dominic Sablan.

The partnership with McDonald’s was a no-brainer, Sablan said, adding the business and its affiliation with high-caliber basketball made it a verifiable extension of what athletes see on TV.

“McDonald’s has always been synonymous with high school basketball nationwide. Everyone knows about the McDonald’s All-American Games and we wanted to create a special event for Guam’s best,” Sablan said. “Partnering with McDonald’s just gives that feeling of the big stage.”

Behind the scenes, Sablan said, McDonald’s does its best to ensure the games are more than just competition, emphasizing the focus on the athlete experience.

“The partnership has been amazing. Their behind-the-scenes support and commitment to our athletes is second to none,” Sablan said.

The day started off with the Rookie-Sophomore Challenge – the newest addition to the Clutch Guam experience. Featuring the island’s top freshmen and sophomores in both the Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the up-and-coming stars went head to head in an epic public vs. private matchup. In the girls’ competition, the IIAAG schools, headed by MVP Arriah Arceo of Notre Dame, dropped the Guam Department of Education team by double digits. The reverse happened as MVP Monte Cabrera of Okkodo High School powered the GDOE team past the IIAAG schools.

In the skills challenge, John F. Kennedy’s Laila Smartt and St. Paul’s Jacob Miranda lit up the scoreboards, raining long bombs to win the 3-point challenge, while Academy of Our Lady of Guam star Cori Nicole Paulino and Tiyan High's Gerald Malana earned top honors racing through an obstacle course to test their dribbling speed and accuracy.

Several hundred people throughout the day showed up, cheering on their favorite athletes. The day did not disappoint, with high-octane offense and some late-game heroics providing fuel in the all-star games later that evening.

Unlike the regular season, the day was more fun than anything else, giving athletes an opportunity to showcase a few high-flying tricks and celebrate the end of a hard-fought season.

For Clutch Guam, it was another successful event, steadily adding to its value as the premiere sports group in the region, Sablan said.

“At the end of the day, it’s just putting in the effort and being creative in what we do. Even if it’s just little things. We are just always trying to find ways to keep the community engaged,” Sablan said.

Armed with music, lights and fresh gear, Sablan said all of it is aimed at creating the best experience possible and keeping the sports community vibes positive and fresh.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes in creating memorable events. There are many moving parts that make events like this one successful,” he said. “I’d like to thank my team for all of their hard work and commitment to Guam sports. It’s not easy task but they’re always up for the challenge. None of this would be possible without them.”