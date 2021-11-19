As the Alpha Insurers Mixed-Level Doubles League heads into a third month of competition, corporate altruism has been the mechanism that has made the event possible, promoting family togetherness in a healthy, fun and friendly, yet competitive environment.

“Anytime you get a sponsor, it's critical because then it affords that the players do not have to come up with so much money, and it's great to see so many companies, like Alpha, sponsoring and helping the tennis community,” said Jeff Bristol, league coordinator. “Without them, we couldn't do it.”

While Alpha Insurers’ generosity has made the league possible, the idea for its formation spawned from the tennis community, which wanted a league that could involve the entire family.

After taking the community’s wishes to heart and corporate sponsorship in place, Bristol, Millie Leon Guerrero and Mae Hsieh, also Guam National Tennis Federation board members, formed the league.

How the teams shape up

Each team, comprising six to eight players, consists of men’s, women’s and mixed doubles and men’s and women’s singles.

The league is divided into two divisions: 7.0 and 8.0.

In the 7.0 league, doubles teams of mixed level can pair with each other. For example, a 4.0 player can team with a 3.0 partner or two 3.5-level players can also make a team. The same mixed-level format applies to the 8.0 league

Bristol shared that this is the first time the GNTF has included singles in league play.

“We wanted to incorporate that,” Bristol said.

Luan Nguyen, a GNTF board member, said the level of singles’ play – not typically seen in league play – is between 3.0 and 4.5.

The league offers a chance for “players to play against players with different skill levels, too, but, more importantly, it opened it up for couples and family members that have different skill levels to play with each other,” Bristol said.

“We have two married couples that have different ratings who have never played together. But, in this league, they’re actually on the same team, he added.”

While 2021 competition is nearly finished, the GNTF board hopes to host the league in 2022.

Bristol said people interested in participating in 2022 can contact Dylan Jicha, the director of the Guam National Tennis Center, at dylan@gntf.org.

Nguyen also said GNTF wants to get more teams involved in 2022.

“No one's on the sidelines. There's a chance for the whole family to participate,” Nguyen said.