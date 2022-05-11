Alpha Warrior Esports Championships open to all ages

Triton Esports at the University of Guam and the Guam Army National Guard are opening the door to all esports enthusiasts of all ages to compete in its Alpha Warrior Esports Championships on May 21 at the Micronesia Mall.

The University of Guam Triton games have been successful since it started its run as a varsity sports program. Most recently, they finished a tournament in March, rising to No. 16 in the nation.

The event features six free tournaments for gamers to test their skills and win more than $2,000 in prizes. It also features an exclusive tournament that will crown the island’s best high school Super Smash Bros. Ultimate athlete.

Check-in for the event will be at 11 a.m. at the Micronesia Mall center court, with tournaments beginning promptly at noon.

Varsity Smash Ultimate Championship

Registration: Open to all high school students in Guam

Registration cap: 32 entrants

Tournament type: Double elimination

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Open Smash Ultimate Championship

Registration: Open to all

Registration cap: 32 entrants

Tournament type: Double elimination

Platform: Nintendo Switch

NBA: 2K22

Registration: Open to all

Registration cap: 16 entrants

Tournament type: Single elimination

Platform: PS5

Open Smash Melee Championship

Registration: Open to all

Registration cap: 16 entrants

Tournament type: Double elimination

Platform: Wii and GameCube

Tekken 7

Registration: Open to all

Registration cap: 16 entrants

Tournament type: Double elimination

Platform: PS4

Guilty Gear: Strive

Registration: Open to all

Registration cap: 16 entrants

Tournament type: Double elimination

Platform: PS4

Registration

Competitors can register for free and find event rules at http://esports.uog.edu/alpha. Because space is limited, interested athletes are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Registration for all tournaments will close on May 18.

Participants under the age of 18 are required to bring their signed parental waiver to the event or submit it via email to esports@triton.uog.edu.

For updates and more information about Triton Esports, visit the program’s website or follow Triton Esports on Instagram, Twitch, and Discord.

