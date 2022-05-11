Alpha Warrior Esports Championships open to all ages

SMASHINGLY SUCCESSFUL: Tritons Esports gold team, from left, Daryl "Technition" Dianzon, Kameel "Bugs" Hutcherson, Barron "Trix" Tranate, team captain, Maven "Stratagem" Dulana, and Ronee "Capstwo" Pangilinan have helped UOG rise to No. 16 in the nation in NACE Super Smash Bros. Photo courtesy of UOG

Triton Esports at the University of Guam and the Guam Army National Guard are opening the door to all esports enthusiasts of all ages to compete in its Alpha Warrior Esports Championships on May 21 at the Micronesia Mall.

The University of Guam Triton games have been successful since it started its run as a varsity sports program. Most recently, they finished a tournament in March, rising to No. 16 in the nation.

The event features six free tournaments for gamers to test their skills and win more than $2,000 in prizes. It also features an exclusive tournament that will crown the island’s best high school Super Smash Bros. Ultimate athlete. 

Check-in for the event will be at 11 a.m. at the Micronesia Mall center court, with tournaments beginning promptly at noon.  

Varsity Smash Ultimate Championship  

Registration: Open to all high school students in Guam 

Registration cap: 32 entrants 

Tournament type: Double elimination 

Platform: Nintendo Switch 

Open Smash Ultimate Championship 

Registration: Open to all  

Registration cap: 32 entrants  

Tournament type: Double elimination 

Platform: Nintendo Switch 

NBA: 2K22                              

Registration: Open to all 

Registration cap: 16 entrants  

Tournament type: Single elimination 

Platform: PS5  

Open Smash Melee Championship 

Registration: Open to all  

Registration cap: 16 entrants  

Tournament type: Double elimination 

Platform: Wii and GameCube  

Tekken 7                    

Registration: Open to all 

Registration cap: 16 entrants 

Tournament type: Double elimination 

Platform: PS4 

Guilty Gear: Strive            

Registration: Open to all  

Registration cap: 16 entrants 

Tournament type: Double elimination 

Platform: PS4                                    

Registration 

Competitors can register for free and find event rules at http://esports.uog.edu/alpha.  Because space is limited, interested athletes are encouraged to register as soon as possible. Registration for all tournaments will close on May 18.  

Participants under the age of 18 are required to bring their signed parental waiver to the event or submit it via email to esports@triton.uog.edu.  

For updates and more information about Triton Esports, visit the program’s website or follow Triton Esports on Instagram, Twitch, and Discord.  

