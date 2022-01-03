Former Simon Sanchez Shark Joanne Alvarez is packing up her memories from her first collegiate championship, winning the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association Division II Championship Nov. 21 for American International College.

Looking back, the psychology major said the game still feels unreal.

“I have never made it this far throughout my whole rugby career,” she said. “It was hard to believe.”

The hype, the crowd, the win – all if it was another level, Alvarez said, reminiscing about that cold evening when the AIC Yellowjackets earned their first NIRA championship in school history, defeating the defending champions, West Chester University of Pennsylvania, 29-17. The Yellowjackets have three Guam athletes – Keiani Pangelinan, Sheila Sarmiento and Alvarez – on their roster. Sarmiento and Alvarez are Sanchez graduates and suited up for the Sharks on the rugby field. Pangelinan, a St. Paul graduate, suited up for the Okkodo High Bulldogs.

“It was pretty hyped, our supporters did not disappoint us. They were loudest in the stands,” she said. “They cheered on for us throughout both 40-minute halves.”

With her first collegiate season behind her, Alvarez said, she’s eager for the next and looking to make an impact when her team hits the fields for sevens in the spring.

Focusing on cardio and strength, Alvarez said she will be working to make sure she’s a better utility player for the team in the spring.

A healthy diet, more training, more studying – all of it is on her agenda, she said, eyeing another championship as a sevens athlete.

Looking back, Alvarez said the first year was a challenge athletically because she didn’t have a set position.

“The coaches would put me in the forwards pack or the back line, going back and forth. It was also challenging to play in the game of 15s because I’m still used to 7s quick ball,” she said. “I am also truly grateful for the bonds I have with my teammates.”

Describing her season as interesting, Alvarez said she’s really grown as an athlete and as a player, continually picking up lessons on and off the pitch.

Keeping the lessons she learned at home close to heart has helped her find success so far from home.

“My mindset was simply just to play with heart, just like how my coaches play back at home,” she said. Echoing the Shark motto, she said, she just had to “play with all heart.”

Make no mistake, she said, it’s been adjustment for the island girl.

“It was a big adjustment for everything. Just the simple things like the food or even just the weather,” Alvarez said. “Being away from family is one thing I'm still trying to get used to. From hanging out everyday to not seeing them at all.”

But, she told herself there’s so many counting on her and her mom – her biggest supporter – was always going to be in her corner, giving her the strength to push through adversity.

“I thank my mom for everything she has done for me. She is my biggest supporter. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am today,” she said.

With her spring semester coming up at AIC and a new season in March, Alvarez is excited for what’s coming up and eager to greet the challenges and accomplishments sure to come her way.

"It has been a long learning chapter," Alvarez said of her first semester. "In many ways, I have learned how important it is to remember your purpose. There’s definitely a ongoing cycle of ups and downs you’ll never be prepared for."

Focused on the opportunity to get bigger and better in everything she does, Alvarez said it's important to keep that goal in forefront of her mind.

"I like to remind myself that I’m doing everything to better my life and the people around me," she said. "Personally, it took some time to get used to everything, the weather, the food, the people, etc. There’s still certain things that I’m still getting used to but it takes time."

She's counting on her "Guams" to be by her side in the next phase of her journey.

"Being away from home was a mental battle and I’m truly grateful to have my Guams by my side. I could not imagine doing this without them, they definitely make my college experience better. They are my home away from home."

Academically, she's targeting a 3.0 average and athletically, she's focused on her 7s season.

Her advice to athletes on island looking to play at the next level? Keep an open mind, she said, emphasizing the power of being able to adapt given the situation or the expectation.

“It’s a big essential thing for me, personally. No matter how far you’ve come, there’s still going to be sacrifices. No matter how hard you’ve worked, there’s still going to be losses. It’s always good to keep an open mind because adaptation is key,” she said.