Editor’s Note: Due to time and space constraints and an early Christmas Day deadline, some sports leaders' responses did not make this print version of The Guam Daily Post. The Post will publish those responses in a second part on Monday.

In what has been one of the most trying years in recorded history, 2020 has been a year most people may want to forget. But as we near the finish line and the end of the coronavirus pandemic is a mere shot in the arm away, we must never forgot the 121 souls who died from the terrible, terrifying disease, COVID-19.

For nearly 10 months, most Guamanians have been locked down physically and mentally, coping with anxiety and fear, praying for this nightmare to end.

Today, while gathering around the Christmas tree or seated at the dining table, opening presents and enjoying dinner, tell your family that you love them, and stay strong.

We’re almost there! We’ve got this, Guam!

“2020 was a dark year that challenged us in all aspects of life,” said JJ “Superman” Ambrose, a mixed martial artist and owner of Steel Athletics.

Despite the forced closure of his gym, he said that “not being able to share a meal with friends and family, let alone see them face to face” made for a difficult year.

“But if there’s one thing I’ve learned since moving here is that the island and its people are resilient and adaptable,” he said. “Wars, typhoons, now, COVID.

"But in spite of the hardship and often dark times this year has brought, we, as a community, are coming through it. 2020 has blessed me and my family with a new baby and I look forward to the new year and the birth of our third baby girl, Gabriella."

In mid-March, when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero proclaimed the public health emergency and placed the island on lockdown, gyms were deemed nonessential and were forced to close their doors.

While all gym activities came to a screeching halt, bills did not.

Ambrose said that his greatest challenge was managing the gym.

As people struggled to make ends meet, Ambrose wasn’t about to collect membership dues. Every dollar he didn’t collect was one that his members would have in their pockets to put food on the table and keep a roof over their heads.

“We froze all of our accounts, so during lockdown we had zero income,” Ambrose said. “We still had to pay rent, still gave employees money to make ends meet.

“There was a lot of struggle during the lockdown. I’m very thankful for my wife. Being as organized and resourceful as she is, she got us through it all.

"She’s the real fighter between us.”

For Ambrose, trying to run a business amid the chaos and confusion of ever-changing rules and regulations has been daunting. At the end of the day, family has been the one constant he could always rely upon.

“I never thought I would have three of them (daughters) and be happy about it,” Ambrose said. “But here I am surrounded by girls and loving life. They are my ‘why’ for everything we do."

“Long nights of very little sleep and the daily grind of running a business makes it all worth it to come home to them at the end of each day. They remind me of how blessed I am,” he said.

Camacho's strongest cornerman is a woman

For Frank "The Crank" Camacho, a mixed martial artist under contract with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the start of 2020 was business as usual. Wake up, eat breakfast, kiss the wife and kids goodbye and leave for the gym. But as the winter months faded into spring, everything changed.

“There were a lot of challenges, but I think the greatest challenge was how to adapt and how to pivot with all these challenges coming straight at us,” Frank Camacho said. … “How I handled them was really just putting my head down and being solution-driven, versus complaining about it.”

In September 2020, At UFC Fight Night 177 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Camacho was hours away from a fight against Brok “Chata Tuska” Weaver.

The fight, the final one of his contract, was canceled after Frank Camacho tested positive for COVID-19. Immediately, he hopped in a car and began the hourslong journey back to California.

Somewhere along the Interstate 15, disappointment turned to fear.

“Just look at the numbers. Look at the survival rate,” he remembered his wife, Sarah Filush Camacho, telling him.

“‘Dude, you’re fine, babe,’” she said.

“‘You’re healthy. You’re young. You’re in shape. You’ll be fine. No need to panic. No need to fear,’” she told him.

“It made me realize just how blessed I am and how great of a partner I have,” he said.

Frank Camacho, with wife and kids in his corner, has faced the pandemic head on.

However, he also knows that a lot of people are struggling.

“A lot of people are suffering, a lot more than others,” he said. “It’s going to have a huge impact on this generation.”

“We’re going to look at 2020, 10 years from now, and extract more positives than negatives,” he said, adding that spending more time with his family has been the silver lining.

All about family and faith

For Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association acting coordinator Al Garrido, school year 2020-2021 was supposed to have been a year of accomplishment and a year of firsts. In what was supposed to be the first full year of sporting competition after seceding from the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, competition remained canceled and school doors tightly shut.

“My greatest challenge was keeping my children focused,” Al Garrido said. There were so many possible distractions that could have gone wrong. … “I wanted my children to know that there have been worse things and worse situations and we are blessed to be able to complain about what we didn't have.”

He said that there have been so many lives lost this year and he has witnessed the harshness of this virus.

Al Garrido acknowledged that not being able to touch, hug and hold loved ones, or having to say goodbye to loved ones through video, has been painful, but something that can be overcome.

“The human race is the only race that matters and we are resilient,” he said.

“I am thankful, first, for the Lord Jesus Christ and all he has given me,” he said.

“Family is not an important thing, they are everything,” he said, adding that his wife, Natasha Garrido, is his rock.

If you‘re still not feeling in the Christmas spirit, Al Garrido recommends that you reach out to loved ones for support or even help a stranger - maybe someone who has been adversely impacted by the pandemic.

“I wanted to encourage those who are not really feeling that Christmas spirit this year to reach out to friends and family," he said. "There is always somebody there.

“And to those who are having a medium-to-amazing year, do your part in sharing that. Smile at people through your mask. We can see it in your eyes. Pay for someone's groceries if you can afford it. Send a message to friends you haven't seen in a bit.

“Life is too short to be frivolous about things. Each moment is a moment you can make a difference or a moment you can lose forever.”