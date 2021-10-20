Ambrose falls in second round in CW 130

Guam’s JJ ‘Superman’ Ambrose fell via second-round knockout to opponent Spike Carlyle in the Cage Warriors 130 main event in San Diego.

Ambrose out-struck his opponent in the opening round and appeared to have the advantage after landing more than a handful of significant strikes.

Ambrose got caught by a Carlyle left hand midway through the second round that appeared to slow Ambrose.

After landing another combination, Carlyle chased down Ambrose, landing one final shot that dropped him, with the official signaling the end of the fight.