Prior to the pandemic in 2019, local fighter and owner of STEEL Athletics JJ Ambrose was on a five-win streak, pushing his professional record to 34-8.

Then, 2020 rolled in and with it came the longest off-season in sports, courtesy of COVID-19. For many athletes, that meant more than 16 months with no event in sight.

However, professional sports has returned with a vengeance. For athletes like Ambrose who understand how to train efficiently and utilize all resources available, the pandemic worked to their advantage.

“With all the time away, I’ve been able to heal old injuries and develop physically,” he said. “Fitness has become my biggest hobby, so if I’m not training martial arts, I’m competing in the local fitness competitions.”

His STEEL Athletics team – JJ Ambrose, Akmal Khozhiev and Larry Marsala - won the 2021 Michelob Ultra Trench Challenge in early August at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo. All MMA fighters out of STEEL, the trio decimated the competitive field by more than a minute, winning the Three-Person Team Division.

“Just like a fight, Trench Challenge is a test to see where your overall fitness stacks up, as well as your skills in course-specific events, like the rope climbs and the various grip-intensive obstacles,” said Ambrose, whose team, minus the 2020 competition, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has won Trench three years in a row.

While events like Trench offer Ambrose an opportunity to test his fitness, Ambrose, also known as "Superman," will be getting the long-awaited opportunity to flex his fighting acumen, returning to the cage for the first time professionally since 2019. He will be seeking his sixth-straight victory against Kyle Driscoll in Cage Warriors 130 Oct. 17 in San Diego California.

The pandemic has provided a different training opportunity, Ambrose said, but it was a relief to get back into the ring.

Ambrose welcomed the opportunity to battle again competitively. Normally, Ambrose competes in the welterweight category, but will compete in the lightweight division for this match.

“I’ve been chomping at the bit for a long time, just waiting for the day that I got an email or call. The day finally arrived where I can showcase what I’ve been working on since this pandemic hit,” he said.

Driscoll is primarily a wrestler, Ambrose said, adding he “seems to be well rounded, coming out of a good camp at American Kickboxing.”

But, Ambrose is counting on his experience to play a big factor against Driscoll, who is currently holding a winning record (12-3) but has only 15 fights under his belt.

“I’ve been fighting for almost 20 years, the typical ring jitters and pre-fight nerves aren’t really a factor anymore,” he said. “I’m addition, this pandemic has given me a lot of time to develop as a fighter and martial artist.”

Ambrose, his family and his business – STEEL Athletics – have been major contributors to the community, even when the pandemic restrictions were at their most restrictive. He channels his philanthropy and generosity towards several island causes - including the Marbo Cave cleanup.

A strong proponent for MMA as a sport, Ambrose, whose gym has hosted several Glorified Sparring events for aspiring fighters, thanked the island for all that they’ve done to support local businesses and local athletes.

“I appreciate the community of Guam for always being behind us. At STEEL Athletics, we’re just trying to do our part with the Glorified Sparring events and giving back to the community that has done so much for us,” he said. “I’m grateful for the men and women at the gym for keeping the lights on for us. Even in the toughest time, they supported us.”

He also made sure to throw out a “massive thank you to Ryan Rupley at Fit For You Guam. He’s made the transition back to lightweight much better than I imagined.”

As for the fight on Oct. 17, Ambrose put his faith in his training and experience, adding, “We got this, Guam.”