Ambrose slices through jiujitsu competition in Hawaii, receives 2 belts and a sword

In less than one month, Guam’s JJ “Superman” Ambrose has won jiujitsu competitions on Guam and Hawaii. This past weekend, the Man of Steel, the owner of Steel Athletics, won two titles at North American Grappling Association Hawaii Teen & Adult Grappling Championship, and is bringing home belts to display on his gym’s wall.

“I also got a sword for winning both. I think that’s the coolest prize,” said Ambrose, representing Steel Athletics and Carlos Machado Jiu-Jitsu . “Being an '80s baby, every action movie had a sword. I’m living the dream!”

Two days and eight wins after entering the tournament, which was held at the Radcliff High School gymnasium, in Honolulu, Ambrose became a multidivisional champ. Ambrose, who earned his black belt in 2019, won both the No-Gi Expert Light Heavyweight and No-Gi Expert Absolute Open Weight Divisions.

“I really can’t thank the team enough for preparing me for this,” Ambrose said. “All the guys that share the mat with me, week in and week out, pushing me to get better and evolve. That’s what it’s all about. There are no-self made winners. We’re all in this together. ‘Thanks boys,’ and the ‘brave few girls’ we have on Steel Athletics mats,” he added.

In the two finals matches, Ambrose faced two very different opponents. And with no prior knowledge of either fighter, he outwitted both with skill and determination.

“I went up against a tricky wrestler in my division, but I was able to submit him with a guillotine fairly quickly,” said Ambrose, known worldwide for the cutthroat technique. “In the finals of the absolute match, it was against a heavyweight competitor, so I played a very conservative, controlled strategy. I got on top immediately and was able to maintain control throughout, but he gave me hell the whole time. My face is a face from all the submission attempts.”

Ambrose said he competed in eight matches, describing the Absolute Division as “rough” and the larger, heavyweight competitors, as a “handful.”

Ambrose, a mixed martial artist with a 35-10-0 record, is also a known entity in Brazilian jiujitsu, but fighting in the octagon is his passion. Had his bouts been in a cage match setting, he would have watched hours of fight footage, studying his opponents' skill and formulating game plans. But in the Aloha State, Ambrose had to size them up quickly, give them a quick aloha, then send them on their håfa adai way.

"I have no idea who they were, to be honest,” Ambrose said. “I don’t follow the jiujitsu scene very closely. I didn’t have time to scout matches beforehand, as they were very close together.”

Stranded at the airport

When Ambrose, his family and two other athletes, Jeff Mesa and Larry Marsella, arrived at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to board United Airlines Flight No. 200, the ticketless Mesa and Mersella were informed the flight was sold out. The two were scheduled to compete in the tournament, but luck was not on their side.

“Initially, we had a group of guys going over, but the Buddy Pass system failed us, unfortunately,” Ambrose said. “Spring Breakers took all of the flights to Hawaii.”

With his goals met in Hawaii, Ambrose is headed home, where he will continue to prepare Mesa for his upcoming fight. Mesa, (4-4-1) will take on Michael Barber (4-6-0), in Hex Fight Series 26 on May 26 in Melbourne, Australia. In Mesa’s previous fight, in Hex 23, the Guamanian lost to Joshua Riley.

“Next, I’ll be focusing on Jeffrey Mesa’s upcoming fight in Australia,” Ambrose said. “I think it’s important as teammates to support each other.

“Today was my moment in the sun, Jeff's is coming next!”