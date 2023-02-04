The St. John’s School Knights girls tennis team swept all four matches against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars on Thursday, but it wasn’t all smashes and smiles at Ninete Tennis Center in Hagåtña.

On Court No. 4, Knights No. 1 Singles player Sydney Packbier defeated Academy’s Lolita Blaz 8-0. On Courts 1 and 2, St. John’s No. 1 Doubles tandem Aubrey Cruz and Joyee Lin defeated the Cougars’ Aniyah Benavente and Amara David 8-3, and the Knights’ No. 2 Doubles team of Elizabeth Higley and Vivian Wen squeaked by Camillah Marino and Isabella Lizama, 8-7.

With three matches going to the Knights, only the No. 2 Singles match remained undecided.

With one match to go, the Knights seemed poised for the clean sweep.

And within 20 minutes, in the No. 2 Singles match, they were well on their way.

St. John’s Amelie Perez-Terlaje surged to a 5-0 lead, but was soon locked in battles with with both Academy’s Teresa Balo and herself, as nerves began hampering her performance.

Within minutes, Balo tied the match at 5-all and Perez-Terlaje appeared visibly upset. She walked over to head coach Jay Cruz, who tried to calm his player down and help her regain her composure. After a minute of consultation and pep talk, Perez-Terlaje walked back on the court and won the next three games.

“I said, ‘You're always going to have those mental battles, so you just have to pull through and find a way to distract yourself so that way you can focus on the ball,’” Cruz said.

Perez-Terlaje said that she took a couple of deep breaths and remembered to play her game at her own pace.

With Balo serving at 5-all, Perez-Terlaje ripped two backhand winners and a forehand winner. On break and game point, she crushed a forehand return winner.

Leading 7-5, Perez-Terlaje hit a match-ending forehand winner.

With the 8-5 victory etched into the record book, Perez-Terlaje breathed a sigh of relief.

“Even though I won, I don't really feel like I played my best. Even though I fought my way through it, I feel like my skill level went down,” said Perez-Terlaje, citing her opponent’s slower-paced shots. “It was just really difficult for me. Mentally, I kept going up and down, up and the down. I'm trying to work on keeping my mentality stable, but during this match, it was really hard.”

In the last three games, Perez-Terlaje, wanted nothing more that to walk off the court with the win so as to not disappoint her team, coaches, and parents.

More than anything, she wanted the match to be finished.

“I just really wanted to get it over with because of the pressure and the stress,” she said.