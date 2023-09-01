Guam Baseball Academy and Guam PONY Baseball and Softball recently announced that the nonprofit American Legion Mid-Pacific Post 1 gave the sports organizations a pair of grants in support of its mission to provide sporting opportunities to the island’s youth.

“Post 1 is proud to support Guam Baseball Academy and Guam PONY Baseball and Softball by providing two grants to facilitate youth betterment initiatives,” said Post 1 Commander Chris Toran said in a news release. “Post 1 has formed a special relationship the past several years with GBA and PONY supporting their youth academy programs and youth sports leagues. Post 1 is aware of the many years of successful sports activities conducted by GBA and PONY.”

Justin Bennett, director of Guam PONY Baseball and Softball, appreciates the generosity.

“GBA and PONY is grateful for the continued support from the American Legion Post 1,” he said.

Justin Bennett said that the grants cover on-field youth programs and use of meeting rooms.

“The grant funding will be (used) for future youth activities scheduled by GBA and PONY,” he said. “We look forward to a continued partnership with the Legion in the years to come. Thank you to Commander Chris Toran and the Legion Board for providing these two sports grants.”

Justin Bennett said that Guam Baseball Academy completed a successful skills academy in 2023 and is currently visiting elementary schools and training school coaches for the upcoming PONY T-ball and Coach-Pitch Baseball leagues.

PONY provides each school with equipment and spends 1.5 hours with coaches on how to teach baseball to elementary school student-athletes. PONY is providing free baseball on-field equipment to participating elementary schools.

“2023 has been a very busy baseball/softball season with new academies, leagues, sports grants and opportunities for GBA instructors to mentor Guam’s youth,” said GBA lead instructor Bill Bennett. “It has been so uplifting working with young children in the classroom and on the field.”

“We have committed community partners like the American Legion, Triple J Enterprises, Calvo’s Insurance, Tsang Brothers, Guam Fence Masters, Moylan Insurance, Smithbridge, Hawaiian Rock Products, Bank of Guam, Coast 360 Federal Credit Union, Discovery Learning Center, Guam Regional Medical City, Guam Behavioral Health Wellness Center, Guam Economic Development Authority, and Okkodo High School,” Bill Bennett said.