The Chalan Pago Amigos kept their slim playoff hopes alive Monday night while eliminating the Dodgers from pennant contention in the 2022 Guam Major League season.

The Amigos pulled off an 8-7 upset in a rain-shortened affair with the Dodgers batting in the top of the 8th.

Chalan Pago can still squeeze into the six-team playoff format with the Typhoons, Rangers and Redhawks all still jockeying for the last two spots.

It would be a comeback for the ages for the Amigos if they make the playoffs, since they once sported a 1-5 record and currently are riding a three-game winning streak at 4-5.

Meanwhile, the loss for the Dodgers ended a six-game winning streak and dropped them from a potential tie for the pennant with the Jr. Nationals. They can secure either second or third seed in the playoffs at 8-3.

Chalan Pago starter Paul Campos hung on for the win and added seven strikeouts. Aleton Mesngon had three of the Amigos’ five hits. Chalan Pago somehow pulled off the win despite committing seven errors.

For the Dodgers, Mike Concepcion went 2-for-3.

Tuesday night, weather permitting, will have playoff implications as the Redhawks (4-4) take on the UOG Tritons (7-2). UOG has not played in almost 40 days with all the rainouts. In fact, the rest of the makeup games this week have playoff implications.