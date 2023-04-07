Amphibious Aquatics Guam won the second-place high point team trophy and is bringing home more than 56 medals from international competition this weekend. They competed at the Swim League Philippines Summer Swim Splash meet held April 1 at the Muntinlupa Aquatic Center in the Philippines.

Athletes Mia Lee, John Moore IV and Keana Santos made their return to Philippine competition joined by swimmers Amaya Bollinger, Andrew Bollinger, Matua Camacho, Tanom Camacho, Kalista Datu, Olivia Dierking, Tayvia Dierking, Skyler Dueñas, Logan Gandaoli, Miles Horton, Nina Lee, Hyemi Reyes, Gabriel Rodriguez, Naiatea Wooley, and Toma Wooley. All 18 Guam swimmers achieved new personal records as they competed against more than 300 athletes from 27 teams representing Malaysia and the Philippines in over 60 individual events and relays. This state-of-the-art facility opened its doors in late 2022 and is the first indoor Olympic-sized pool in the country.

“Amphibious Aquatics continues to provide opportunities for Guam athletes to compete and demonstrate grit, skill and their commitment to the sport,” said Andy Lee, head coach of Amphibious Aquatics. “We’re grateful to have been invited back to compete with swimmers from across the Philippines and Malaysia. Si Yu’os ma’åse’ and maraming salamat po to our hosts: Swim League Philippines, Province of Zambales swim team and Ying Fa Philippines, and special thanks to our swimmers, their families, and the community for their support.”

“We are so grateful for the presence of Amphibious Aquatics at this weekend’s event,” said coach Fred Galang Ancheta, president of the Swim League Philippines. “It’s always a great experience connecting with Guam swimmers, and we look forward to visiting your beautiful island in the future with our Philippine teams. Maraming salamat po! United we swim!”

Community partnerships

“When the community comes together to support our young athletes, great things happen. Training and preparation for this meet would not have been possible without the support of the Governor’s Childcare Community Care grant and our partnerships with Pacific Islands Club – Guam, the Bridge Fitness, FASCARE, Fökai Industries, Ina Wellness Collective and Cars Plus Guam,” Andy Lee added. “With the support of their families, our training program allowed these athletes to develop conditioning, prepare them for international competition and improve their overall health and wellness.”

The Junior Amphibious Training Program (JATP) began in January and, over a 12-week training period, developed youth's water confidence with a focus on technique and conditioning. Sessions included training in water safety, confidence, conditioning, rescue skills, leadership development and youth empowerment, study skills and test preparation, yoga and mediation sessions, strength and conditioning.

“We’re so thankful to coach Andy for putting this opportunity together and for the familial support of this training and development program,” said two-time Olympian and Amphibious coach Chris Dueñas. “Guam needs to host swim meets to help our swimmers’ preparation and growth. They need local meets for the experience in how to prepare their pre-game rituals and build their strategic mindset to swim at their optimal level. Amphibious is resourceful and we’re moving forward with our program. We’re grateful for PIC Guam and St. John’s (School's) pool, but Guam needs to bring Hagåtña pool back online for the benefit of our entire community.”

Led by Amphibious coaches Andy Lee and Chris Dueñas, swimmers between the ages of 8 and 15 competed in this international swim meet. Guam swimmers were awarded 56 event medals: 24 gold medals, 21 silver and 11 bronze medals. In addition to numerous personal records, Amaya Bollinger, Tanom Camacho, Olivia Dierking, Tayvia Dierking, Gandaoli, Horton, Mia Lee, Nina Lee, Moore, Santos and Naiatea Wooley took first place in their respective heats.