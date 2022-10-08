Young student-athletes and their teams were rewarded Thursday, after a season of hard work, with the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Middle School All-Island Cross-country Meet at Okkodo High School in Dededo.

After a brief, 30-minute rain shower, 94 female and 85 male athletes competed in their A Divisions, braving the elements on Okkodo’s challenging course, a 1.5-miler that tested the youngsters’ resolve.

In girls team competition, with 50 points, the Agueda I. Johnston Middle School Pirates claimed the top spot. In second place, with 60 points, the F.B. Leon Guerrero Hawks completed a silver-medal performance. Rounding out the top three, the Jose Rios Middle School Voyagers finished with 93 points.

In the boys team race, with 34 points, the Astumbo Middle School Dragons placed first. The Pirates, with 46 points, finished in second place. Rounding out the top three, a 100-point performance, V.S.A. Benavente Middle School captured the bronze.

Finney finishes first

In girls individual competition, the Inarajan Middle School Warriors’ Marion Finney was the fastest female runner. In 12 minutes, 21 seconds, the 12-year-old seventh grader finished first, earning bragging rights for an entire year.

As Finney entered the oval, the final leg of the race, she and Agueda Johnston’s Riley Treltas exchanged the lead a few times. Going around the final turn, it looked as if Treltas was in front, but Finney edged her out by one second. In 12:22, the proud Pirate placed second. Ten seconds behind Treltas, in 12:32, Luis P. Untalan Middle School Wildcats’ Alisha Munoz ran to a third-place finish.

“I can’t believe it!” exclaimed Finney. “The one first girl (Aviah Valenzuela, from Agueda) was really fast. I didn’t think I could be here.”

Finney said it feels great to win and represent her school.

“I'm so happy! My goal has been achieved!” she said.

With a huge smile plastered on her face and sweat pouring off her body, Finney was shocked that she had finished first. In the season’s previous four meets, she had never won. Rather, Valenzuela had won them all.

But on this day, the Pirate and a few other runners misinterpreted the course and took a wrong turn. As Valenzuela and the lead pack headed off in a wrong direction, parents, coaches and fans began shouting at the girls. Realizing that they were off course, the girls doubled back and finish the assigned course, which cost Valenzuela the 2022 title. In 13 minutes flat, she had to settle for 11th place.

“When we were about to finish, there were no cones where we were supposed to go,” Valenzuela said. “So we all got lost. And most of us lost our lead when we got there. As soon as we got to the track, most of us were already behind.”

She said that the miscue sapped her valuable energy, a limited resource under the beating sun.

“It’s kind of disappointing,” she said.

Christian Ruder, Agueda Johnston coach, explained the course was not set up as well as it could have been. He said runners’ nerves may have played a part, as well.

“The way the course is marked, there aren't as many cones as you'd want,” he said. … “This one, you kind of zigzag, it's kind of awkward, and people get lost. And that's just what happened.”

Accepting defeat for his athlete, Ruder said next year will be a different story.

“She’s seventh grade. So we have one more year. Let’s kill it next year,” he said.

Although Valenzuela didn’t get the finish she hoped and prepared for, her team still came in first and she is thankful for all of her teammates.

“All of the experiences here were really fun and everyone's so supportive,” she said. “As soon as I finished, I was greeted and everyone hugged me because they thought they saw me crying. And I really appreciate that so much.”

Doniefer does it!

In boys individual competition, Astumbo’s Doniefer Pascua finished as the All-Island champion. In 10:32, Pascua completed the perfect season - a clean sweep in all five races. Eight seconds behind the champion, in 10:40, the Pirates’ Henry Rudolph and the Wildcats’ Zaiden Paulino entered the cones at nearly the same time, earning the athletes second and third place, respectively.

Pascua explained his race strategy to the Post. Instead of surging out in front, the 13-year-old eighth grader let the lead pack do most of the work.

“I just drafted. And I just waited for my time,” he said. “And that time made me win.”

Pascua, who finished fourth in last year’s race, said he felt a lot of pressure to perform.

“I had pressure on my back. But I knew I could do it,” he said.