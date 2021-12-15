Hundreds of spectators witnessed the 2021 Middle School All-Island Cross-Country Meet held Monday afternoon at the Harvest Christian Academy campus. The island’s top Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam middle school runners gathered in one location for their season finale.

In the boys meet, William C. McCool Middle School's Jadyel Rink blitzed to another first-place finish, The eighth grader led the way with a time of 8 minutes and 39 seconds. Andersen Middle's Allie Beckenhauer earned top honors in the girls race with a time of 9:54.

“I saw the amount of people here today and felt some pressure to do well. But I’ve been having success so far this season and just tried my best,” Rink said.

Despite the size of the crowd, Rink seemed unfazed by the cheers, kicking off the race at a fast pace and easily maintaining the lead throughout the 1.5-mile course.

For Rink, it was a matter of continuing to set personal records for himself as an athlete.

“With every race, I was doing better, I actually broke my PR by 20 seconds today,” stated Rink.

Rink's teammate Talan Farrington blitzed through for a silver finish, coming in before the 9-minute mark. A pair of Andersen Dragons followed, with Clay Martin and J.C. Garcia coming in a respectable third and fourth place.

Back-to-back champion Beckenhauer was the only female runner to clock in under 10 minutes. Beckenhauer, an eighth grader, said she wanted to get this victory before she moves off island.

“I woke up this morning and told myself that this race was going to be good no matter where I finished or what my time would be,” said Beckenhauer.

“I’m leaving in June of next year. This team is like family to me, I made many friends on this team and my best friend is also on this team," she said. "Last year, many of my teammates moved off island and we got some new teammates. We really made the best out of it."

Coming in a respectable second place in the girl’s division was St. John’s runner Hayden Wilson with a time of 10:25. Andersen Dragons occupied the rest of the top five positions with Jordynn Crandell, Addison White and Julianna Regalado finishing third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

After the meet, there was a presentation for the team champions and the Dragons celebrated a double victory, winning both team championships.