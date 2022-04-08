Although the Guam Adventist Academy Angels just recently joined the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam volleyball league, the Windward Hills-based squad delivered a brilliant performance on Wednesday against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars’ Grey squad in Harmon.

Despite not having a full, three-team roster, the Angels defeated the Cougars 2-1.

After gifting the No. 3 doubles match via forfeit, GAA had their backs against the wall but fought hard against Academy’s top two teams.

In the No. 2 doubles match, Academy’s Ariana Cruz and Maria Cruz won the first set against Jasmine Lee and Alana McKeever 21-18, but lost the next two sets 21-15, 15-13. Gutting out the third set, the win gave the Angels confidence going into the final match.

Tied one match apiece, GAA’s Bridgette Oh and Tasi Sgambelluri defeated Natasha Kelly and Abigail Guerrero 21-14, 21-7.

Cougars blitz Starfish

In the day’s second inter-league match, Academy’s Blue Team defeated the Guahan Academy Charter School Starfish 3-0.

After splitting the first two sets, Academy’s No. 3 Mayumi Gibson and Patrice Judicpa defeated Anaia Quenga and Maeghan Talvero 15-7 in the final.

In the final two matches, Academy had the Starfish seeing stars. In two straight-set victories, the Cougars devoured the echinoderms.

At No. 2 doubles, Academy’s Kaya Nededog and Eriele Salas defeated Kylee Garrido and Phoebe Pangelinan 21-10, 21-6.

In the final match, the second of two lopsided affairs, No. 1 doubles tandem Nyarah Paet and Layla Rivera defeated A’lia Hernandez and Trinity Sanford 21-6, 21-9.

(Daily Post Staff)