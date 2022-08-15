After edging out the Southern Cowboys 26-24 in the Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation semifinals on Saturday, the Hal’s Angels seem poised to defend the Matua Division title.

In the finals, the Angels will take on the undefeated Guahan Eagles, who shut out the Packers 14-0 in the other semifinal matchup. The title game will be a rematch of their season-ending thriller, which took place just one week ago, where the Eagles defeated the Angels.

The Angels had to fight to get to the championship game, holding off a tough Cowboys team that came to play.

Trailing 16-14 at the half, the Angels made the necessary adjustments, adding two unanswered touchdowns in the second half.

Quarterback Rieko Mendiola found Jayden Tomagan from five yards out to make it 20-16. To put the Angels up 26-16, running back Brock Aguon scored his third touchdown. Aguon, who endured an injury in the game, didn’t let pain get in his way of triumph.

“It was pretty hard,” said Aguon, commenting on the physicality of the game. “There was a lot of pressure on me, but I knew I had to get back into the game.”

The Cowboys, late in the game, made a last-ditch effort, but even Kaynin McIntosh’s quarterback keeper was enough to erase some of the lead but not all. For the game’s final score, Lacen Roberto converted his third point after try.

With just a couple of minutes left, the Angels ran out the clock.

Angels Coach Buzzy Shiroma gave the Cowboys a lot of credit.

“I know they really believed in themselves, and they came out to play,” said Shiroma of both teams. “We were playing at our best. They were playing at their best, and I tip my hat to them.”

In the first half, a toe-to-toe battle that put points on the board for each team. The Angels and Cowboys exchanged touchdown drives.

Aguon had two running touchdowns, while the Cowboys picked up scores from Eloy Quitugua and Roberto, who caught a 45-yard pass from McIntosh, which deflected off Quitugua deep down the middle. Two PAT kicks from Roberto proved to be the difference.

Metgot semifinals

In the Metgot the Angels defeated the Cowboys 25-6. In the fourth quarter, erasing the shutout, the Cowboys’ Damian Ooka found his way into the end zone.

The Angels’ Justice Alcantara, the player of the game, scored all four of the Angels' touchdowns, including an 80-yard pick-six.

In the championship game, the Angels will face the Packers. The Packers, punching their ticket to the finale, beat the Outlaws 31-12 in their semifinals matchup.