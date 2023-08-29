After seven weeks of tough tackle football action, teams in the Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation finished the regular season on Sunday.

With the top four teams in the Matua, Metgot, and Manha divisions advancing to the postseason, the semifinals are set for this weekend.

In the Matua Division, the undefeated Guåhan Eagles will take on the Guam Packers and the No. 2-seeded Fåha Outlaws will battle Hal’s Angels. In the Metgot Division, the Angels are slated to battle the Outlaws and the Southern Cowboys will match up against the Eagles. In the Manha Division, the Eagles will take on the Guam Packers and the Angels will play the Cowboys.

Angels give Raiders a devil of a time

The Hal’s Angels, sponsored by Landscape Management Systems and Moylan’s Insurance, ended the regular season with an exclamation point, shutting out the Guam Raiders 27-0 Sunday at Hal’s Angels Field in Dededo.

“I'm happy with the way the game went today,” said Angels running back Rieko Mendiola. “We practiced hard after all the mistakes and losses we've been through this season, and we fixed our mistakes.

“We did what we had to do in the game, and we came back better. We didn't lose this game, and I'm proud that we didn't lose,” added the 14-year-old freshman who plays for Okkodo High School.

For the No. 3-seeded Angels, the win sent a statement to the No. 2-seeded Outlaws and No. 1-seeded Eagles, the only teams to defeat them this season.

When the Angels and Outlaws played during the regular season, the Outlaws shut out the Angels 13-0. Mendiola is ready for redemption.

“We're just going to practice hard, do what we do best as Angels (and) fix our mistakes we did against the Outlaws,” Mendiola said. “See what errors were made, fix it, and then come out, execute and do our best.”

In the Angels vs. Raiders clash on Sunday, the Angels had the Raiders seeing halos. With two touchdowns from Mendiola, two touchdowns from Brock Aguon and two special teams recoveries, the shutout victory was a story of twos.

From the opening kick, Aguon and the Angels came to play. After a scoreless first quarter, Aguon took a handoff from quarterback Preston San Nicolas, broke through two tackles, bounced off defenders like butter and carried the ball deep inside the Raiders’ red zone. Plays later, Aguon carried to the 1-yard line. Capping off the unfettered drive, Mendiola broke into the end zone. On the point after try, Isaac Amaguin ran a reverse into the end zone.

With a 7-point lead and hungry for more, the Angels’ Lonnie Stowers recovered the kickoff on the Raiders’ 18-yard line. In a live-ball situation, a heads-up play from Stowers gave the Angels possession in scoring position.

With less than 20 yards to go for their second touchdown, Aguon ran to the Raiders’ 5-yard line. Mendiola, with his second touchdown, bolted into the end zone. On the PAT, San Nicolas fooled the Raiders by pitching to Mendiola who faked right and passed to a wide-open Stowers for the 1-point score.

The Angels opened the second half with as much determination as they displayed in the first 24 minutes. They dished out powerful defensive hits and found the end zone two more times.

On the Raiders’ opening possession, Mendiola and Gladvin Ruben tackled quarterback Jryan Macias for a loss. On a fourth-and-long situation, the Angels’ Nico Evaristo and Ruben sandwiched the Raiders behind the line of scrimmage.

With another turn on offense, the Angels wasted little time burning through the Raiders’ defense and marching deep inside their territory. San Nicolas, calling his own No. 7 jersey number, turned a quarterback keeper into a big first-down gain. Mendiola, proving he was far from finished, turned a handoff into a 35-yard run to the 2-yard line.

“I did what every running back would do: find an opening and I took it. It was wide open,” Mendiola said.

Aguon scored the 2-yard rushing touchdown. After a missed PAT opportunity, the Angels led 20-nil.

Not leaving anything to chance, the Angels’ special teams recovered the kick. After the ball grazed a Raider returner, Ruben recovered the ball on the Raiders’ 11-yard line.

Although there were very few pass attempts on what was a very windy day, San Nicolas hit Aguon for an 11-yard scoring strike. Aguon, putting the cherry on top of a sundae of a score, capped off the quick drive with the conversion.

PQ “We don't lose, we learn.” - Brock Aguon, running back, Hal's Angels

But now, the Angels have to prepare for the postseason.

Aguon said that he is looking forward to this weekend’s game against the Outlaws. But he knows that every time the Angels step onto the field, their jersey numbers are replaced with targets.

“After the two losses, the whole league is looking down on us. Being known as a top-dog team, it’s all part of the plan, God’s plan. God has his ways,” Aguon said.

In the previous meeting against the Outlaws, Aguon described how the team felt deflated when the Outlaws scored their first touchdown. He said that the lowering of intensity won’t happen again.

“We’re going to bring grit,” said the 14-year-old freshman who plays for the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars. “After the first time they scored, we kind of put our heads down.”

“We don't lose, we learn. We’re coming back harder,” Aguon said.