With three of their top seven runners unable to compete due to illness, the Guam Adventist Academy Angels weren’t expecting to beat the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks boys cross-country team.

But on Wednesday afternoon, on the Sharks’ course in Yigo, the Angels defeated the Sharks 22-33, securing their first win of the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season.

“They did a really good job and they trained really hard,” said Yumiko Imazu, Angels head coach.

Although Sanchez’s Rynier Di Ramos posted the fastest time, a speedy 18 minutes, 19 seconds, the Angels secured the next four places. The quartet of Angel finishers included Samuel Jung, Israel Poppe, Joshua Robinson and Anthony Lee. The next two finishers — Warren Ortega and Pablo Castro — were both Sharks. But for the Angels’ win, ninth grader Joshua Elidok sealed the deal.

“I didn't run the time I wanted to run but I think I tried my best today,” said Jung, who experienced cramps and was about 30 seconds slower than his personal best. “Everybody else in our team did good. So, I’m proud,” added Jung, who finished in 20:09.

Jung said that he felt the pressure created by his teammates' absence.

With the win, the Angels improve to 1-1. On Monday, in their first meet of the season, the short-handed Angels lost to the George Washington High School Geckos.

DiRamos levels up

While the Angels won the team competition, freshman DiRamos finished where he left off as the middle school All-Island champion, leading from start to finish as he gained experience and cut time in his first high school meet.

“I spent my middle school years picturing my first high school years,” said DiRamos. “And here it is. I was able to secure the first place, which is what I wanted."

In the days leading up to the meet, DiRamos trained and focused on the meet. He tried preparing for every scenario, which he referred to as the “what ifs.” But when he woke up Wednesday morning he told himself: "Today is the day."

“Once I got on that line my instinct told me that it’s your own race, one leg in front of the other. And, you know, I got it done,” he said.

DiRamos, who was covered with dead gnats as they clung to his sweat-drenched body, described the race conditions as exceptional.

“Beautiful conditions. I love it. I love how it was overcast,” he said. “I love the freshly cut grass. … A few gnats, but it was bearable. You just have to get in your zone and just ignore it.”

Before the meet, DiRamos’ personal best was 18:25. He was happy that he shaved off six seconds from his PR.

“My goal today was to just go from the gun,” he said. “My sights were on: Just run as fast as you can. Run until you fall.”

DiRamos shared that Sharks head coach Jin Han has been instrumental in preparing him for the season.

“Coach Han kind of took me in and he's like, 'You’ve got to hit the weight room,'" DiRamos recalled the veteran coach telling him. “I took it personally. And I was like, ‘This is for the good.’”

“I started putting in the work and the results are starting to form. I’m ready to see better and faster results,” he said.

Fast females and forfeit

With only two members on their girls squad, the Angels lost by forfeit to the five-member Sharks 15-50. The Angels’ Camellia Storey finished first and teammate Sky Pareja placed sixth, but each of the deeper-roster Sharks showed up to compete. The finishing Sharks included Marin Fukui, Liliana Mendiola, Mary Romo, Skyler Verango and Janine Evangelista.

“I feel great. I pushed through,” Fukui said. “Whatever I was failing, I just tried my best.”

For Storey, a 14-year-old freshman, the race served as an opportunity to not only see where she ranks against a respectable program but it gave her the chance to hone her skills.

“I went a little too fast, but now I know this is like my pace now and I can slowly improve,” said Storey, who finished in 23:36, the seventh overall fastest racer, quicker than most of the boys. “I really want to get faster and improve my physical fitness. I just run for fun.”