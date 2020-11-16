Editor's note: This is the first article in a two-part series on Aniceto "Gido" Mandanas, a former Father Duenas Memorial School golfer who is making a name for himself at Holy Names University in Oakland, California. In 2019, Mandanas helped the HNU Hawks to the PacWest Conference championship. In March 2020, the NCAA canceled the season and Mandanas has been waiting to rejoin the team ever since. Today is his 21st birthday, so, responsibly, wish him happy birthday, and follow him closely as he strives for greatness.

Eleven years ago, Aniceto Hermenegildo Reymundo Mandanas, also known as “Gido,” picked up his first golf club and it was love at first strike. The scent of the freshly manicured golf courses intoxicated him and he began to believe someday he would become a professional.

As a freshman at Father Duenas Memorial school, Mandanas placed second at the All-Island tournament, a mere few strokes behind Harvest Christian Academy Eagles’ Devin Hua. Seven years later, Mandanas has matured his game even further and has become one of the best student-athletes on the Holy Names University Men’s Golf Team in Oakland, California.

“I started playing golf when I was 10 years old,” said Mandanas, who turned 21 years old today.

“I always wanted to play professional golf and I saw the way through college - to become better. I look at college as a means to becoming a professional golfer,” he added.

After his ninth grade season, the desire to raise his game even further consumed him and Mandanas moved to the Philippines. With more exposure to high-level tournaments, he joined the boys golf team at De La Salle Santiago Zobel School in Muntinlupa City.

“That’s why I moved to the Philippines, so I could get better,” said Mandanas, who loves Guam and calls it home, carries a California driver’s license, and has his World Amateur Golf ranking in the Philippines.

“It’s more competitive there because there are more people and there are more tournaments,” he said.

In the Philippines, traveling to tournaments was easy.

"From the Philippines, traveling around Asia, it’s cheap,” Mandanas said, “If I want to go to Malaysia, if I want to go to Singapore, Hong Kong, the countries around Southeast Asia, and Asia, it’s a lot cheaper for me to travel than If I were to stay on Guam.”

For the next few years, Mandanas traveled throughout the region, made a name for himself in international tournaments and became friends with Chris Oetinger, a professional golfer who would later go on to become the head coach at Holy Names.

“I actually knew the coach before he had the job as the head coach at Holy Names,” Mandanas said. … “I played with him in the Philippines and we became friends.”

The respect between Mandanas and Oetinger was mutual, and the former Friar was courted to join the Hawks, an NCAA Division II program, competing in the Pacific West Conference.

“I contacted him and he was very interested in bringing me to Holy Names,” Mandanas said. … “He gave me a pretty good scholarship.”

Before becoming a Hawk, Mandanas had played in the states but had to adjust to new rules and new challenges. With an almost seamless transition from high school to college, he shared that a hurdle he had to overcome was learning to become more self-reliant. In the Philippines, he had a caddy to carry his bag and choose his clubs. In college, it was his responsibility.

“The hardest part was I got used to having a caddy in the Philippines,” he said. … “When it was college golf, you don’t have a caddy, and, basically, you really learn how to become independent.”

“I remember, it was in the spring, my freshman year, we had a tournament at TPC Harding (Park in San Francisco). The first day, we played 36 holes, carrying our bag."

As rain began to fall, the wind picked up and temperature dropped into the low 40s and Mandanas’ mind wandered.

“You’re carrying your bag and it’s like 40 degrees (Fahrenheit). It’s raining and it’s windy. That tournament, I wish I had a caddy.

“I thought to myself, ‘A caddy would be very nice right now.’”

Whether it’s braving the elements, carrying his own bag and choosing the correct club or navigating through the pandemic, Mandanas has made and continues to make the tough decisions.

But he had already made the most difficult decisions: which division to shoot for, and where to go to school.

Mark Nanpei, the Guam National Golf Federation director of junior golf, told The Guam Daily Post that Mandanas has the game to play D1, but is getting more exposure in D2.

“Obviously, I wanted to play Division I, but what’s nice about where I’m at right now is I don’t think I missed a single tournament,” Mandanas said. “Division I, the teams are very, very competitive and if you go to a very good school, it’s a grind to make the traveling team. So, what’s nice about my school is, you’re always traveling and you’re always playing golf. Actually, that can help you become better, because you can play more tournaments.

“The D2 tournaments are very competitive. The winning score is always under par - double digits under par.”

In Mandanas’ sophomore season, a culmination of making right choices, trusting the process and strong will, the HNU Hawks won the 2019 PacWest Men’s Golf Championship in Wigwam, Arizona.

Mandanas described the win as a close race between HNU, Dominican University of California and Academy of Art University. After a rocky nine holes, Mandanas and his teammates stepped up and won by three strokes.

“We were down to Dominican and we ended up winning because they didn’t perform,” Mandanas said.

Dating back to his days as a Friar, Mandanas credits former coach Bill Reyes for teaching him the strategy of head-to-head competition and how to handle pressure situations.

“It was really cool,” he said. … “That was my first exposure to match play.”