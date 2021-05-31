More than 150 cyclists took part in the 2nd Annual Ride for the Fallen – a commemoration trip around the island to pay tribute to veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Freedom Grinderz, a cycling group composed mostly of veterans and service members in the Guard and Reserve and on active duty, started the tradition last year and wanted to continue the commemoration of their brothers and sisters in arms who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The morning ride started at Paseo Stadium in Hagåtña and headed to Naval Base Guam with a stop at the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit for a moment of silence, allowing riders to pay their respects. Members of the Guam Fire Department held water salutes as a show of support for the commemoration ride.

The riders stopped at the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti to hold a moment of silence to pay tribute and respect to all the service members who have fought to hold the ideals that make up the foundation of our government.