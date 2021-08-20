Another Jones UFC opponent withdraws, new one emerges for Sunday

Trevin “5 Star” Jones’ journey to the UFC has been and continues to be strange and unusual.

For Jones' upcoming third UFC fight, for undisclosed reasons or the inability to meet the Bantamweight Division 135-pound weight requirement, three potential opponents have been scratched from the fight card.

In August 2020, before Jones' UFC debut, he flew from Guam, cut about 16 pounds of weight and delivered a stunning upset win over Timur Valiev.

After the bout, the UFC confirmed Jones had tested positive for cannabis and declared the match a no-contest.

After Jones served a monthslong suspension and paid a modest fine, the UFC reversed its policy on cannabis consumption, but the Las Vegas Gaming Commission, relying on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s zero-tolerance policy, upheld the earlier no-contest decision.

In Jones’ second fight, a March 2021 matchup against the highly favored Mario Bautista, Jones delivered a technical knockout victory, securing his first official UFC win.

After winning his first two UFC bouts, even though the first didn't count, the major league mixed martial arts promotion has struggled finding an opponent willing or able to take on Jones.

On July 31, Tony Kelley was supposed to be Jones’ next opponent, but quickly withdrew after the fight was announced. Then, the UFC selected Ronnie Lawrence to replace Kelley, but, unable to make weight, his body reportedly shut down as he feverishly tried to reduce to the 135-pound weight requirement.

Without a bout, Jones remained in Las Vegas.

About two weeks later, Mana Martinez emerged as Jones’ next opponent, but also withdrew for unreported reasons. The Jones vs. Martinez bout, which was scheduled for Sunday (Guam time), was supposed to be on the UFC Fight Night main card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Now Jones is scheduled to fight Saidyokub Kakhramonov on Sunday (Guam time), also on the main card.

Kakhramonov will be making his UFC debut.

“I could have easily went home with my first bit of money, but I have goals,” Jones posted on Instagram. “It’s never personal with me. Let’s run this (expletive).”