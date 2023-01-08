Fans were treated to an awesome night of amateur bouts at the Scraps event hosted by the Brawl and Submit event organizers inside the Matua lounge at the Holiday Resort & Spa Guam. Those in attendance were able to watch jiujitsu, both gi and no-gi, kickboxing and MMA bouts while cheering on their respective gåyus. The main event of the night was a 20-minute submission-only no-gi competition between Anthony “Ant” Cruz and Frank “The Crank” Camacho. Cruz is a highly decorated jiujitsu black belt, training out of Carlson Gracie gym who has won just about everything there is to be won in jiujitsu. The Crank, no stranger to testing himself against some of the best fighters in the world, was ready to see how he fared against the outstanding Cruz.

The match started off with both men looking to engage immediately which was a great sight for the fans in attendance. Sometimes in these situations, two fighters with big names will come out quite cautious as they don’t want to allow themselves to be caught in any vulnerable positions early on. Not on this night. Cruz, showing his experience, looked very composed defending off his back as Camacho looked to stack him early on as he tried to pass his guard. Ant, as he is commonly referred to by his friends and supporters, did an outstanding job of not allowing Camacho to pass before getting wrist control and working back to his closed guard. If the first minute was any indication of how the rest of the match would go, this was definitely going to be a high-tempo battle.

True to the initial sequence, the rest of the match was just as intense. Camacho was constantly trying to pass Cruz’s guard with lots of pressure but Cruz managed the distances really well as he toggled between defending and attacking from his back. When Camacho would try to get control of a leg to pass, Cruz would calmly defend using his legs and his arms, never looking flustered or concerned. Both competitors showed great composure throughout the match. Multiple times Cruz would transition from the knee shield to de la riva to a berimbolo as he looked to get to Camacho's back or isolate a leg. Credit to The Crank, he never shied away from the engagement and was always looking for an opening, even when it might put him in danger.

At a restart around the seventh minute, Cruz started behind Camacho with control of his left leg and was able to immediately get to the side mount position. It looked like he was potentially trying to isolate Camacho’s arm as he worked from chest to chest with Camacho’s left arm trapped on the inside. Camacho was able to free his left arm as they almost transitioned to north-south position before Camacho bridged explosively to sweep Cruz. Camacho tried to stay heavy on top of Cruz but Cruz was able to stay busy and worked back to a less vulnerable open guard position.

Both men continued to play their respective games, Crank with the constant pressure and Ant with the calm defense while always looking for an opportunity to attack. Camacho was starting to waver a little bit as he had been really pushing the tempo the entire match in an attempt to better Cruz. It appeared that Cruz was aware he might finally have the opening he was looking for all match. After similar engagement, Camacho was on his knees with control of Cruz’s right leg. Cruz didn’t look concerned at all as he postured up and grabbed the back of Camacho’s head. He then posted on his left hand to scoot toward his left while simultaneously closing the distance between himself and Camacho. When he got to his preferred position he planted his right foot that Camacho had control of and used his right arm to get his weight forward to sweep Camacho and end up in the mount position. From there it didn’t take long as Ant worked to a high mount and isolated The Crank’s right arm, ending the fight by arm bar just around the 12-minute mark.

Both athletes congratulated each other afterward as the crowd cheered in support. This was another great example of our local athletes putting on outstanding performances when given the proper platforms. Great job to all involved on the night. Hopefully, we can see more events like these in the near future as it is a great way for our different gyms and their respective athletes to test themselves against each other. In the end, we all improve and are better for it. Biba Guahan!