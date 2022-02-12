Before Thursday’s Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam boys regular season high school tennis match, Harvest Christian Academy Eagles No. 1 Singles player Anthony Gregoire had never beaten St. John’s School Knights’ Aarman Sachdev while representing his school.

In 2021, during a pandemic-shortened season, the 15-year-old had come close to beating Sachdev, but lost both matches, including a bitter defeat when it mattered most - the All-Island finals.

After the highly anticipated match featuring two of the island’s best tennis players, Gregoire defeated Sachdev 8-6, handing the Knight the first-ever loss while representing the big, red powerhouse.

“It feels crazy,” Gregoire said. “I’m still shaking.”

“Those were some really close points,” he added. "I think that, at this level of tennis, it's more about your mental focus. ... Because, when you're there and it's quiet and all you have is your mind, that’s what it really comes down to.”

Gregoire told The Guam Daily Post that he has been working on his mental game, conducting practice matches as if they were the real thing.

“Every time I go out there and I try to practice, I try to pretend like it's a match and give it my all,” he said.

“I think focusing on every ball and and making sure that you treat every ball the same and not being lazier on some balls is really important.”

In this latest showdown, it appeared that the 16-year-old Sachdev was going to remain undefeated and hand Gregoire his first loss of the season. In the opening game, Sachdev broke Gregoire’s serve, the Knight's powerful returns rocketing in and catching the Eagle flatfooted. With a break in hand and confidence booming, maybe even more than his cannon-like first serve, Sachdev fired two service winners and sent a perfectly executed lob over Gregoire’s head. As Gregoire approached the net, turned and watched the winner land well inside the court, he applauded the effort.

On game point, after a brief rally, one where Sachdev’s groundstrokes had Gregoire scrambling from side to side, an extreme-angled backhand from Sachdev hit the line for a winner.

Admittedly, although he had coached himself not to be nervous, Gregoire was anything but calm.

“In the beginning, when I was mentally preparing for this match, I was saying: ‘I wasn’t nervous.’ I'm telling myself, ‘I'm not nervous. I'm not nervous. I can do it,’" said Gregoire, sharing what was going through his mind once the match started. “But once we started, I felt that my intensity level was really high. On a scale between one to 10, I was like at a 10. My heart was racing really fast. I think, in the beginning, I was overhitting because I was nervous.”

As Sachdev charged to a 2-0 lead, Gregoire shook away his nerves and elevated his game.

After exchanging service holds, Sachdev led 3-2. On game point, after missing a groundstroke, Sachdev’s mood deflated and the two switched sides.

Back in action, Gregoire broke Sachdev’s serve. With deep returns and an unforced error from Sachdev that landed in the net, Gregoire leveled the match at 3-all.

No longer plagued by nerves, Gregoire shared how he overcame his shaky start.

“I took deep breaths. I think breathing control was really important in this match,” he said.

With the match tied, a huge forehand winner up the line from Sachdev gave him a one-game lead. After the shot secured his service hold, the fiery Sachdev let out a huge, “come on!”

The Knight’s passionate battle cry, meant to lift his spirits and fire him up, seemed to remind Gregoire that he needed to get going, which he did.

As Gregoire served at 4-4, a fire engine, responding to an emergency, began passing the Tamuning Mayor’s Office tennis courts. As its lights flashed and its sirens and horns blared, the commotion appeared to unnerve Sachdev. On game point, as the ruckus ensued, he hit a forehand that stopped just short of hitting the fence.

Leading 5-4, Gregoire broke Sachdev at love.

Gregoire, in the next game, fired off an ace and held serve.

Sachdev, demonstrating why he is the reigning champ, broke back. Then, consolidating the service break, he held serve.

As Gregoire inched ever closer to the win, having earned two match points and serving, Sachdev’s mental toughness and a bit of luck earned him a break.

With Gregoire serving at 40-15, a forehand exchange earned the Knight the important point.

On the ensuing point, match point No. 2, Gregoire rifled a serve to Sachdev’s forehand. Too hard and well-placed for the Knight to make solid contact, Sachdev’s return turned into a drop shot-winner. With the game tied at deuce, Sachdev elected to receive on the add court. After a brief forehand exchange, Sachdev nailed a winner up the line. Erasing an earlier service break, Sachdev’s effort brought the match back on serve.

Throughout the game, thoughts of excitement and an ill-fated flashback raced through Gregoire’s mind.

“When I was up like 40-15 or 40-30, it's hard to not let thoughts come in,” he said. “‘What if I actually win this match?’” he had thought to himself.

“Last year, the first time I played him in high school tennis, I had match point and he came back,” he added. “I was kind of having flashbacks of that.”

With momentum slightly favoring Sachdev, Gregoire knew he had to put on the pressure.

With Sachdev serving, Gregoire hit an approach shot and advanced to the net, challenging the Knight to hit a winner. As Sachdev’s forehand missed wide, Gregoire gained the first, tone-setting point. With the pressure on, Sachdev served a double fault.

After exchanging points, a high-kicking topspin serve to the backhand ended with Gregoire returning into the net.

Sachdev, trailing love-30, won the next point, a return from Gregoire that didn’t clear the tape.

As both players felt pressure, an unforced error from Sachdev landed in the net.

On match point, a forehand from Gregoire sailed just over the baseline. After a quick inquisition from Gregoire, asking if the ball was indeed long, Sachdev confirmed, setting up a game point for the Knight, another match point for the Eagle - a sudden-death nail-biter.

But on match point, every tennis players’ nightmare became a reality, a double fault.

Despite the untimely miscue, Gregoire knows that Sachdev will come back even stronger.

“I can't let this win stop me from training hard and practicing. I still have to give my 100% for next time. Because I know he's a great player, and he's going to train even harder after this, I'm sure,” Gregoire said. "I can’t get too cocky.”

Although Gregoire had won the match, St. John's won the team competition 25-21.

At the No. 2 Singles position, the Knights' Justin Joseph defeated Harvest's David Chae 8-1.

In the No. 1 Doubles match, the Eagles' Kenny Farrell and Jacob Ji defeated St. John's Jacob Jackson and Daniel Chong 8-3.

At No. 2 Doubles, the Knights' Brian Chan and William Su edged Harvest's Rhys Mantanona and Davin Paulin 8-4.