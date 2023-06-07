When Kristen Serrano graduated from the Academy of Our Lady of Guam in 2021 she wasn’t ready to leave for college. She and her parents, Tess and Chito, weren’t ready to part ways. Nobody wanted to say goodbye. Two years later, the Serranos’ unconditional love for each other is stronger than ever, but the 19-year-old has to follow her dream.

“I've always wanted it,” said Kristen Serrano, adding that she has “always been passionate about the journey.”

In a quaint collegiate signing ceremony Monday at Academy, and with coaches and parents by her side, Kristen Serrano signed a letter of intent to play beach volleyball for the University of Hawaii at Manoa in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“I'm super excited to be able to represent our island and hopefully bring some knowledge back for the younger athletes who are aspiring to be at that level and to show that it is achievable,” Kristen Serrano said.

She also said that she chose UH Manoa because it was close to home and reassured her parents that she is only one flight away.

Taking a risk

With her dream of playing at the NCAA Division I level on pause but burning brightly inside of her, she took a break from her studies at the University of Guam and headed to Honolulu. Once there, she met a friend who encouraged her to create a video reel of her gameplay and send it to the UH women’s beach volleyball head coach.

“I got a reply the day of and everything just was going up from there,” Kristen Serrano said. “Without that trip, none of this would have happened. I wouldn't have gotten that one big push.”

Kristen Serrano said she is looking forward to joining the team in the fall and is prepared to work harder than ever before. While she has a guaranteed spot on the Rainbow Wahine’s roster, that doesn’t mean she will see a lot of playing time, especially since the squad is ranked No. 11 in the nation.

“I have a spot on the roster, but that doesn't mean that I am going to play. I need to fight hard to be a part of that,” she said. “I expect there to be a lot of hard work, more than I'm doing now.”

Staying in the game

With one Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam indoor volleyball championship and three beach volleyball runner-up finishes to her credit, Kristen Serrano has remained active in the sport and improved her game. Academy coaches Manny Guarin and Brian Matanane explain that her participation in international tournaments sharpened her skills and turned her into a coveted commodity, even at the D1 level.

“I’d say that D1 is not for everyone. It takes a level of commitment and time management and just mental toughness,” Guarin said. “I know Kristen has that, so she's definitely going to succeed.”

Guarin explained that Kristen Serrano's achievement is a testament to a system that works.

“With Kristen playing beach volleyball for almost six years now, it's validation that what we're doing as coaches is working,” he said. “This is the true test as she's being measured across other players across the United States. So it's a great honor for our sport."

“She's our new ambassador.”

The clock is ticking

With five consecutive calendar years to play four years of collegiate athletics, Kristen Serrano eligibility clock began ticking as soon as she enrolled at UOG. Even though she lost one full year of playing, plus a redshirt year, UH Manoa still wanted her.

“Why would a D1 team pick you up and you're already in your third year?" Guarin asked. "It's just showing you how talented she is,” he answered.

Crediting her mentors

Kristen Serrano’s journey to the Big West Conference may have taken a little longer than normal, but she is grateful to have made it that far and equally thankful for her coaches and teammates.

"Kendra (Byrd) showed me and taught me and helped me grow as an athlete and as a person,” she said.

She also said that Guarin and Matanane have always been there by her side, guiding and telling her not to be nervous and to just play her game.