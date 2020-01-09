The Academy of Our Lady of Guam will hold its 18th annual 5K “Fund” Run/Walk on Saturday, Jan. 18. Everyone is invited to participate in this worthwhile, very fun “fund” run, and what promises to be a memorable, exciting and healthy public event. Proceeds from this event are earmarked for scholarships and tuition assistance. The local community, along with the school’s students, alumnae, families and friends are invited to help ring in the new year, get fit and help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Golden Jubilarian Class of 1970.

The academy, established in 1949, graduated its first class in 1953. Since then, more than 5,200 women have made Academy their second home. Today, these graduates continue to be active in our community as well as leaders in our society, both locally and globally “making a world of difference.”

The annual 5K, held in honor of and dedicated to the graduating class celebrating its 50th class reunion, the Class of 1970 will open both on foot and in a trolley alongside the many academy alumnae present. The event will begin with warmup at 5:30 a.m. with Synergy Studios, followed by a moment of silence in memory of the alumnae who have died. The event continues with the traditional “Passing of the Torch” from the Class of 1969 to the Class of 1970, and finally culminating with the start of the race promptly at 6 a.m.

The course runs through the streets of Hagåtña’s historical trail, with the starting point between the DNA building and the school on Archbishop Flores Street. Showtime is 5:15 a.m., with go time at 6 a.m. Certificates and medals will be awarded to top finishers in the general categories.

Registration forms are available at the AOLG business office, Royal Bics, Goody’s Sporting Goods and online at aolg.edu.gu. The entry fee is $10 per person prior to race day or $15 per person if you register the morning of the race. Race day registration will be held under the school’s gym. Great door prizes will be drawn for those present and whose race numbers are called.

For students 19 years old and under the cost to race is $6.

Parents, alumnae and the entire community are encouraged to help volunteer. Sponsors for Academy’s 18th Annual 5K include KUAM CareForce, Royal Bics, Yamaha, Ada’s Trust and Investment, Bank of Guam, PSLS Solar, Power Systems, Cars Plus, 76/Circle K, Sagua Mañagu and Sylvan Learning Center.

Persons interested in helping out the school with this event, or who would like more information regarding the AOLG 5K “Fund” Run/Walk, are encouraged to call the school at 477-8203.

Join the Academy family on Jan. 18 and enjoy the early morning with a brisk walk/run or ride the trolley along the streets of Hagåtña and celebrate with the Academy!