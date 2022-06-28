With an intense display of offensive and defensive prowess against the Guam Raiders, the Guam Packers improved to 3-1 in the Triple J Auto Guam National Youth Football Federation Matua Division on Sunday afternoon at Eagles Field in Mangilao.

As fans and families lined the tried-and-trued battlegrounds, the Packers defeated the Raiders 25-6. Although the Raiders showed late-game-poise, stopping a Packers’ drive and finding the end zone for a first time, the silver-and-black attack fell to 3-0.

On their opening drive and with Deon Apatang running the Packers' offense, a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jake Masga served as the game’s first score. Masga, one of the tallest players on the field, elevated as an Apatang spiral found his fingers.

“Jake is one of my most-trusted, trustworthy teammates,” Apatang said. “He has the hands, he has the height and he's one of the most humble players on our team.”

Masga, with deep respect for his field general, knows that if he gets open, the ball will be waiting for him.

“I have confidence in him because I trust him the way he throws,” Masga said.

Masga said that it felt great to score, especially since the pass and route were perfect, and he was wide open.

Not only did Apatang and Masga provide highlights for the Packers’ offense, the quarterback/wide receiver, ironman pair, provided more than enough defense pounding to snuff the Raiders. Apatang, who finished with two short-yardage rushing touchdowns and the TD pass to Masga, also had 11 tackles and two sacks. Masga, getting it done on both sides of the ball, added seven tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery.

Apatang, a kid who enjoys contact, relishes any opportunity to make a big tackle and send a QB or running back behind the line of scrimmage.

"I'm the quarterback so I rarely get contact and I'm one of those people that like contact," he said. "So I use that willpower to push me through."

Junior Brub, another of the Packers’ bright, young stars, added a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the 13-0 lead.

“It's a great experience being a part of this team,” Brub said. “We practice hard work and discipline and execution.”

While the Raiders struggled to move the ball for 3-1/2 quarters, costly mistakes did little to help their cause, as the Packers recovered two onside kicks and recovered a fumble.

Late in the second half, a bone-crunching tackle caused a Raiders' fumble. As the ball dropped to the turf, Jodi Castro made the quick recovery.

Although the Packers’ win was convincing, Apatang shared that the lack of practice aided in a performance which he felt was not the team’s best effort.

“I'm happy with the outcome but we could have played a lot better,” Apatang said. “We had a lack of practice due to the weather this week. We can improve so much and I just hope to have a good game next time.”