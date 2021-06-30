The APL Race Fiesta weekend lit up the Guam International Raceway in Yigo as motorsports revved up the dirt and the competition with off-road, ATV and buggy races taking center stage Sunday.

The swag was real as dozens of off-road enthusiasts hit the ground running, seeking glory and freebies from great sponsors. Classes ranged from several size kids’ minibike and ATV classes, along with a women’s minibike class, up to the larger full-size machines of the 250, 450, Open and Over 40 Vet classes. Included in the lineup were the Schoolboy class and a Novice class for those newer racers to compete in.

On Sunday, the big guys lined up for off-road heat races in both the UTV classes that saw turbo and nonturbo divisions compete, and the big buggies were also on hand and competed in their own separate 30-minute heats.

Open Motorcycle

In Heat 1, JR Cepeda came out gunning, leading a stampede through the first turn. Close on his heels were Lil Jon Aguon and Blaze Aiken. The three distanced themselves from the field, slowly jockeying for the lead. Lil Jon Aguon, the season leader and unbeaten champ several years running, ran at Cepeda with Blaze Aiken nipping in, hoping for second. Blaze Aiken found the perfect spot to make the pass, pulling the trigger several laps in to take the lead on the Monster Energy Guam motocross champ. It was Cepeda in first at the end of Heat 1 with Blaze Aiken in second and Lil Jon Aguon in third.

Lil Jon Aguon, however, wasn’t done, as he brought on the heat in the second round, launching right out of the gates for a nearly two-bike-length lead over the pack through the first turn.

Running in second was Cepeda, clinging to the wheel. Blaze Aiken held back in third, hoping to make another pass. But, it wasn’t to be as Lil Jon Aguon took first in Heat 2. Cepeda, who only needed second in the heat, took home the 2021 APL Race Fiesta weekend motocross champ title with Lil Jon Aguon in second and Blaze Aiken in third. Rounding out the top five were Mike Limtiaco and Kim Aiken, respectively.

• 450cc: Lil Jon Aguon beat out Limtiaco and Jeff Rios for the title.

• 250cc: Cepeda, Blaze Aiken and Kim Aiken made the podium.

• Over 40 Vet: Michael Limtiaco beat out Kim Aiken for first with Rios holding on for the bronze finish.

• Schoolboy/Girl: Jordan Leon Guerrero owned the field with Richard Wenden and Damien Manibusan rounding out the top three.

• Open Novice: The beginner group saw big strides from Zac Cruz. Aaron Overstreet and Franklin Fujihara finished off the podium.

• Open ATV: James Lujan, George Santos and Albert Garlit grabbed the top three spots.

• Women’s Minibike: Jessani Leon Guerrero continued her reign, with Mariana Wenden and Breanna Larance taking second and third, respectively.

• Open Kids Minibike: Jessani Leon Guerrero and Mariana Wenden finished atop the class.

• 85cc: Mariana Wenden again took home a win.

• 150cc: Jessani Leon Guerrero added another win to her day’s tally.

• 65cc: Jonboy Aguon is following his father’s footsteps, taking home the win with Travin Blaz and Leo Limtiaco capping the podium.

• 50cc Kids Minibike: Troy Larance, Jeriah Guzman and Kyan Mayo made the podum for the day.

• Kids Mini ATV: Troy Larance again took home the win with Tayliana Blaz and Jessiah Reyes capping the top three spots.

Big rigs and off-road buggies

The big dogs came out to tear up the track with their thousand cubic centimeter turbo and nonturbo UTVs, along with the big rigs in the Open two- and four-seat buggies.

Up first were the UTVs, randomly set from a draw. Up front and leading the swarm from the green flag to the checkers in the first of two 30-minute heats was Robbie Crisostomo in the 1000cc nonturbo Polaris. High-flying Henry Simpson and Joey Crisostomo led the crowd chasing Robbie Crisostomo.

Robbie Crisostomo looked strong, hitting his marks and steadily pulling away from the field to set up the battle for second between Simpson and Joey Crisostomo. An air hose issue slowed Simpson down and Joey Crisostomo showed no mercy, revving past for second.

In Heat 2, Robbie Crisostomo unleashed another monster start at the flag. Simpson pushed to make the pass into second. Two laps in, Dongman Chang flipped, causing a red flag halt for a safety recovery. Once cleared, it was still Robbie Crisostomo taking the overall UTV win. Simpson and Joey Crisostomo rounded out the top three in the overall division. Team Rios, Donavan Pitter and Team Chang finished off the placing.

• 1000cc Turbo: Henry Simpson finished first overall.

• Overall off-road buggy: Triple J Ford Jay and Jeff Jones grabbed first overall with Robert Crash Korienz and Kiwi Chris Rebbets taking the podium as well.

• Over four cylinder two-wheel-drive: Triple J Ford Jeff and Jay Jones owned the field with Rebbets right behind.

• Under four cylinder two-wheel-drive: Robert Crash Korientz took home the win.