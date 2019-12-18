With Jon Martin, the 2013 National Cycling champ, out with a broken arm, Dan Aponik thought the pressure would come off him. However, Aponik, who won in 2018, found himself facing tougher pressure from a loaded field.
“We have a lot of tough guys out there this year,” Aponik said. “ JoJo (Jake Gimoto) really stepped it up and Laura (Nadeau) was also out there. ”
Both Gimoto and Nadeau competed in the Hell of the Marianas last weekend in Saipan, Gimoto finished fifth place overall and Nadeau won the female title. Aponik opted not to race in HOM because he wanted to save his legs for the Tour of Guam.
“This was my race, so I had put all my eggs in one basket and wanted to save my legs for the Tour of Guam,” he said. “I have to give credit to my wife and daughter for giving me water and nutrition. I also have to give credit to my pro teammates, who flew in from off island for this race.”
Right from the start, the other pro riders from Australia, France, Korea and the Philippines set a blistering pace at the first climb near Pago Bay. Immediately, four pro riders left the rest of the field behind. Aponik said he knew that the top guys were at a different level, and he wasn’t concerned when they made their move.
“My main concern was keeping my eyes on the Guamies and to defend the title,” Aponik said. “I did try to do an attack early on when I was on Cross Island Road, but the other riders reeled me back in. From that moment, I decided to ease up and let the group form again.”
Soon after, Aponik and his teammates did a tempo pacing on the hills, which was effective to weed out the weaker riders. On the flats, his teammates would get out in front and just set the pace while he could set in and rest for a little while.
The remaining 10 miles, the riders experienced a strong headwind.
“The wind was the worst it’s ever been,” said Aponik. “But I worked with my two teammates and they helped control the pace and block the wind, but that’s the beauty of being on a team.”
Aponik took fifth place overall in the race, but he was Guam’s top male finisher, which earned him his second Guam National Cycling title in two years. Aponik’s time was 3 hours, 11 minutes and 10 seconds, just 39 seconds faster than last year’s time. In the local division, Jake “JoJo” Gimoto and Laura Nadeau were tied for second place (3:13:22). The third place male local finisher was Derek Horton (3:20:33).
“It’s humbling and I am super excited about the outcome,” said Aponik. “I never expected as a 47-year-old guy that I could win two times in a row. I guess the pressure is really on to see if I can come back and do it again.”
Aponik admits he will take time for a few weeks to relax with his family and enjoy the sweets and good food for the holiday.
Nadeau was the top female finisher and placed second overall among local competitors. Nadeau is a Guam three-time national champion.
“I am just happy to finish the race and to finish it in first place (women division),” said Nadeau.
Nadeau said she doesn’t recall when she separated from the other female riders. Her main concern was to stay with the male riders.
“Honestly, I was just trying to hang with the guys,” said Nadeau. “I wanted to hang with them (male riders) as long as I could. I really wanted to focus on what was in front of me and not what was behind me. I don’t recall when I separated from the other women.”
In the female pro elite division, Australia’s Kylie Adair took second place (3:29:47) followed by Slovakia’s Livia Hanesova (3:32:31). Guam’s Mieko Carey finished fourth place overall and second among local female competitors.