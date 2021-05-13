Despite trailing in the first quarter by six points, the visiting Notre Dame High School Royals girls basketball team blew out the Southern High School Dolphins 47-25 on Tuesday night in Santa Rita.

During the first eight-minute frame, the Dolphins’ Nevea Salas popped a long 3-pointer and scored a layup. With the Royals’ defense playing up and slow to react, the eager Dolphins beat the defense to the basket, made their layups and drew the fouls.

The Royals had been outplayed, out-hustled and outscored. But that was about to change - big time.

“At first, I was so off,” said ND’s Arri Arceo. “I told myself, “I have to get it together.’”

“I started making my shots and focusing more,” she added.

Sensing their defensive strategy wasn’t working, the Royals dropped back and plugged up the key. With no more easy looks and free trips to the basket, ND’s center with Kiarra Hutcherson gave the driving Dolphins something to think about.

ND’s Nicolette Perez said the defensive switch helped the team get back in the game.

“I think that helped with our energy,” she said. “With more energy, we just pushed harder on offense.”

For the next three quarters, the Royals dominated on defense, excelled on offense and held the Dolphins to 13 points. Hutcherson, with 22 rebounds, Arceo, Perez and Sias Suarez with a combined 16 steals, the Royals crashed the boards and picked the Dolphins’ pockets clean.

With Perez running the point and the speedy Royals winning the transition game, she, Arceo and Suarez chose their spots, popped their shots, and turned the game into a runaway. With a game-high 13 points, including 5-for-6 from the charity stripe, Perez ran the floor and controlled the tempo. Arceo, with with two 3-pointers and a pair of fast break layups, was deadly from anywhere on the court. Suarez, with two converted shots from beyond the arc and hustling on defense, warranted the double-team.

“It feels good, after that win,” Perez said. “I just kept pushing the ball forward and just wanted to get everyone involved in the play,” added Perez, who finished with 10 assists.

“I just thought, ‘I’m the one bringing down the ball, so I can’t really mess it up,’” she said.

Whenever Arceo controlled the ball and pushed the ball up-court, she smiled.

“I just really love the sport and I really love playing it. And I have pretty cool teammates,” she said.

“I love my teammates,” she added.