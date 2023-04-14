When Southern Mountain Gear owners Dan Holms, his wife, and a tight-knit group of friends assumed control of the Guam Extreme Adventure Race, their goal was to get residents involved in outdoor racing.

The sport, huge in the states, has not been as big of a draw for people living on Guam, but Holms is optimistic the sport’s growth is on the near horizon.

The latest installment of GEAR is slated for 8 a.m. Sunday atop Nimitz Hill in Piti, with the start-finish line across the street from the U.S. Naval Fire And Emergency Services Station, five two-person teams have already signed up for the event. Holms said registration is open until 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Register at the Southern Mountain Gear shop in Hagåtña. Registration is $40 per team and includes a pair of sunglasses, a map, and cool prizes for finishers.

“I'm hoping to have about 10 teams by the time we close,” Holms said.

The three-hour race will have competitors mountain biking, hiking, cave exploring and orienteering, and taking on physical challenges that require the proper use and implementation of a compass and navigation.

Holms said that GEAR competitions used to extend 24 hours, but this shorter-format race “is a good introduction to adventure racing.”

“Having these shorter format courses are a great opportunity to get new people to the island interested in this kind of race,” he said.

Unique to extreme adventure racing, participants will not know specific course details until the day of the competition.

Holms, however, offered a small preview of Sunday's race. He said participants can expect to see a course heavily geared toward mountain biking. He also said, without giving away any specifics, there will be 10 checkpoints.

“The only thing we've given them is where the start and finish location is,” he said. “Most of this course is going to be kind of heavy on the mountain bike side of the disciplines, but it's not going to be very technical mountain biking.”

“We're going to be in the area of the Fonte Dam, Nimitz Hill area, up by the power lines and stuff. My goal is to try to incorporate a couple of the fairly prominent locations,” he added.

While each team will be required to stick together, none will know exactly what they are up against until the race begins.

Holms said that one of the unique aspects of the race is seeing how the individual teams interpret the map and plot their plan of attack. Each challenge, uniquely different, does not need to be finished in order. Rather, teams can choose which checkpoint to tackle first.

“The first tough task is just being able to partner up with your teammate,” Holms said. “You're allowed to collect all the checkpoints in any order you want. So two different people looking at a map with 10 different points are going to have totally different ideas on how the best way to collect those checkpoints.”

Geared for anyone

Holms said that the minimum requirement for participation is having a mountain bike, a helmet, and a hydration pack.

He also said that it’s OK if winning is not a team’s ultimate goal, as they can pick and choose the challenges they wish to complete.

“If you want to just come out with your buddy, go collect one or two checkpoints and have a fun morning, we definitely encourage that,” he said. “But if you're trying to win this race, it takes some grit. If you plan on winning the race, you will need to be not only a strong athlete, but you have to be strong at navigation.”

Along with having grit, strong communication skills, and being strong in spirit, competitors need to understand the inherent risk involved in adventure racing. In years past, it was not uncommon for Guam Fire Department search and rescue personnel to search for missing competitors.

Holms said organizers aim to construct courses that are challenging but do not put people in danger.

“To me, it's not any more or less dangerous than going out for a hike with your friends. Or going out for a mountain bike with your friends,” Holms said. “There's always a danger inherent with any outdoor activity, outdoor sport, and we try to mitigate it as best we can.”