The University of Guam named Argie Flores as its new men’s basketball coach, ending Dana Holmes’ five-year tenure.

“I would like to thank coach Dana Holmes for his five years of service to Triton athletics and wish him good luck in his future endeavors,” said UOG athletic director Doug Palmer.

The Tritons hope Flores will bring new energy and excitement to the program.

Flores, a former St. John’s School standout basketball player, also has international experience and brings a wealth of knowledge into the struggling program.

“Argie is a young coach, but we hope he can give the team a boast in attitude and drive for the upcoming fall season,” said Palmer in a news release.