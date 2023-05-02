Arlene Reyes took advantage of miscues from top seed Liz Langas en route to a 199-157 victory with handicap to become the April Guam Senior Bowling Champion.

This month’s tournament started off with March champion Manny Tagle taking a guaranteed percentage pot in the Last Man Standing competition. The remaining balance will be added to qualifier fees next month for the next competition.

The tournament opened afterward with the fifth through 16th seeds battling in two brackets to proceed to the quarterfinals. The top seeds from the first six-person bracket to advance were Rick Ada and Sheila Bangs. Reyes and Joe Cepeda advanced from the second bracket.

The quarterfinals were highly competitive as Ada bowled a 243 over Joe Murphy (236) and Bangs (161) with handicap. Reyes beat Jim Pinaula in the other quarterfinal but, in order to advance to the next round, needed a roll-off to oust Cepeda.

The semifinals match was a race-to-two-wins format. Top seed Langas beat Ada in two straight games, while Reyes was forced into another roll-off, with the set tied at one game apiece where she outperformed second seed Art Dulla to meet Langas for the final.