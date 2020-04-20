With his wife, Kristina Ingvarsson, and his two sons cheering him on, Art Guerrero accomplished a goal he never believed possible – completing 10 laps of the Nimitz Loop on a single ride. In the past, he had completed five laps but, before marrying Ingvarsson, he never had the drive to complete the goal.

On Saturday, with the moon lighting up the roadways and a couple of less-than-friendly boonie dogs posing as obstacles, Guerrero checked off the ride from his bucket list. In 8 hours, 9 minutes, about two hours longer than anticipated, conquering 102.03 miles and 9,396 feet of elevation, he became the first-ever to complete the Nimitz Loop challenge.

“I wanted to do this a long time ago,” Guerrero said. “It was something I couldn’t really do on my own. With my wife, now, that I have, and the support, it is very achievable.

“She’s always saying, ‘if you can go out there and swim, go out there and run, and you can go out there and walk, you can actually do something like this. You just have to put your mind to it.'”

PQ "I just thought of my dad, my brothers and my mom. It’s kind of weird, but I felt their presence at the top of the hill." – Art Guerrero, after completing 10 laps of the Nimitz Loop

Less than four hours into the ride, on Lap 4, Guerrero’s body began breaking down, and he doubted he was going to finish. He hadn’t taken in the proper nutrition, and his body had turned against him.

“My body was feeling like it was breaking down already,” Guerrero said. … "I felt like I was going to cramp up.”

Having attacked the hill too quickly and without enough fuel in his body, he felt defeated, but still pushed on. After a series of scheduled refueling stops, he began recovering, and his body responded. A few laps later, he was back on track.

"Climbing this hill, you can’t just attack it," he said. "You have to go up and ride easy. If you do attack this hill, it’s going to set you back.

“Lap 7 was the turning point,” he said. “When I hit Lap 7, it was perfect. ‘I’m going to finish this thing. It’s not a problem, now,’" he recalled telling himself.

As the ride wore on, from time to time, Guerrero was overcome with emotion. With three laps remaining, his thoughts filled with the passing of loved ones. When Guerrero was 17, his father, Jesus Lizama Guerrero, died of cancer. Eight years later, Maria Acosta Reyes, his mother, died from a stroke. Over the years, brothers Joseph, Anthony, Eddie and Paul all left the world too soon.

“I just thought of my dad, my brothers and my mom,” Guerrero said. “It’s kind of weird, but I felt their presence at the top of the hill. You kind of picture the family, and you have this big smile.

“It was really emotional, up top.”

As he pulled into the finish line, his house in Maina, Ingvarsson and sons Noa, 6, and August, 4 greeted Art Guerrero.

“You were on a fast bike,” Guerrero recalled August telling him.

“You did an Ironman race, again, daddy,” Noa said.

While the Nimitz Loop wasn’t a race, “it was a personal victory for me,” Guerrero said.

Remembering the eerie quiet and dead calm throughout the century ride, Guerrero said, “It’s just a beautiful sight to see. It’s very quiet. There’s nobody out there, especially at the top of Nimitz Hill."

Without specifically training for the ride, Guerrero said he relied on his year-round fitness.

“I just keep in shape the whole year,” he said. “There’s nothing really spectacular about training for this.

“You can train for it, don’t get me wrong – I didn’t train for it. My fitness actually got me through.”