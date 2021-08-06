Between quick slurps of PowerGel and frantically trying to avoid sucking down thick plumes of dust and helplessly dodging sharp pebbles aimed directly at his face, Art Guerrero, 54, may have become the first Guamanian to have competed in and completed the Garmin UNBOUND Gravel 100.

Earlier this summer, Guerrero, one of the island’s most accomplished extreme athletes, challenged himself in a century ride through Kansas’ Flint Hills. An avid triathlete, he had decided to enter the single-discipline event to give his body a chance to recover from a knee injury.

“I thought I’d give it a try,” he said. “It’s new to anyone here in Guam, because there is no gravel here and gravel is the fastest-growing cycling sport.”

Amid high-80-degree temperatures, with the sun beating down and not knowing what lay ahead, Guerrero lined up with 274 other cycling enthusiasts for the race to begin. As local police escorted the racers on a rolling start, at about one mile in, the race director pulled off the course and dust and rocks began to fly.

“It was just a cloud of dust kicking up with rocks hitting the bottom of the bike frame or in your face,” said Guerrero, who got hit in the face by more than his fair share of annoying, painful, jagged pebbles.

As professional cyclists pulled away from the pack at a blistering pace, Guerrero settled into a chase group and hovered around top-50th place.

Guerrero, who has completed multiple full Ironman races and other endurance events, at around the 20-mile marker, was already showing signs of fatigue.

“I was just settling in, sucking in dust at mile-20 when I started to cramp, so I reached for PowerGel that helped to keep me to mile 30 with the stronger riders,” he said.

But as the race wore on and the more experienced riders began to pull away, Guerrero settled in with a new group, which he said rode at a pace that "was a lot more comfortable at those trail conditions.”

As his former pack pulled away from his new group, he became disappointed that his body had decided to shut down so early, but he was determined to finish.

“I realized that, ‘Holy s- - -, I’ve got 70 miles left,'” he remembers telling himself.

Guerrero, with not even a third of the race behind him and what he described as rolling hills and a strong headwind trying to beat him into submission, began to doubt himself.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting anything like this just crazy gravel course,” he said.

For the next 20 miles, as Guerrero wrestled with the elements, his current pack pulled away and the seemingly never-ending, hypnotizing trail and rapidly depleting food and water supplies weighed heavily upon him. As a member of a pack, there was safety in numbers. If he had run out of nutrients or water, others would have been there to offer him theirs. But now, as he looked around, the pack was out of sight - the only evidence that humans had been there was the dust in the air that had nearly returned to its earthly position.

With the pack out of sight, Guerrero was a lone wolf.

“I ran out of fluid at mile 50 and was afraid that I had missed the feed zone,” he said. “The guys in the group helped out with water,” he sighed, wishing others would have come to his aid, but realizing he was all alone.

At barely the halfway point, too much distance covered to seriously think about quitting, but with still too much remaining ground to tackle to feel good about his situation, Guerrero’s body failed even further.

“I cramped up again, really bad,” he said. “The nutrition wasn’t working and I had to think survival mode.”

With a feeding station just six miles ahead, Guerrero willed his body to mile marker No. 56 - a welcome oasis, stocked with life-sustaining food and drink. As his depleted body and paint-chipped machine rolled into the the course’s only sanctuary, he screamed to himself, “Hello, Council Grove,” paying homage to the town that had served as passage for wagon trains headed west during the California gold rush.

“I was so happy. I stayed to eat,” said Guerrero, perhaps wishing for CHamoru comfort food but settling on pickles and chips.

As other riders pulled in and reloaded spent salt reserves, Guerrero watched them grab and go. As they headed back onto the trail, he remained for 20 minutes as he topped off his reserves and refilled his water bottle. This was his last chance to replenish, and that was more important than finishing higher in the standings.

Before rolling back onto the course, he looked left, looked right, and soon realized he was all alone, again.

“I missed that train that I was sitting on,” Guerrero said.

But this time, the loneliness was short-lived.

“The back group caught up, so I hitched a ride for a bit,” he said. “The sun was insane. There was nowhere to hide.”

With 94 miles conquered and only 10 more clicks to the finish line, Guerrero grouped with four other competitors.

“I introduced myself and said I was from Guam,” he said. “They all were amazed that I was doing so well because I had no gravel experience.”

With the city of Emporia appearing on the not-too-distant horizon, the race’s start/finish line, the quintet of gravel grinders took turns pushing the pace.

“We all did work, but one guy did most of it and he was on a single speed,” Guerrero said. “It came down to the last mile, and I told them just to ‘sit in and I’ll pull.’”

They all looked at me and said, ‘You go, you deserve the lead.'”

In his mind, as Guerrero crossed the finish line, he checked off another accomplishment from his bucket list.

Guerrero, in 7 hours, 25 minutes, 53 seconds, finished what he had started.

“This is a must-do event for gravel lovers,” he said.