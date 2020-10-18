Artero faces new challenges at Moorpark College

Kein Artero left his mark on Guam with the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars in high school, racking up awards, breaking records and winning championships. As a high school football player, he won four titles and was selected twice as the offensive MVP. He has now moved on to Moorpark College in California to see how he matches up at a higher level.

Artero is in the middle of his first semester at Moorpark College, but will have to wait until the football season begins in January 2021 to get a full taste of stateside football. However, he has already seen a difference in the style of play.

“Guam football and stateside football is a whole new experience,” said Artero, who now has to compete with players who have been playing football in the states most of their lives.

In high school, Artero only played against a handful schools, and only one of them competitive, compared to the stateside players who faced high school teams from all over their respective states.

One of the new challenges facing Artero is a move from his tried-and-true running back position to wide receiver.

“I’m excited to be in a whole different position because I think can be of more help at receiver than running back,” Artero said.

Coach John Diaz of Moorpark College added that Artero would take a beating if he played running back at the collegiate level, which was one of the reasons he moved him. Another was that Diaz thinks Artero has the ability to play wide receiver in NCAA Division I.

For athletes wanting to continue their development, leaving Guam is a must due to the limited competition on island.

Artero decided to attend Moorpark for that very reason.

“My decision to play at Moorpark was to see if my skills could match what the states have to offer,” he said.

Testing your skill elsewhere is not only good for the athlete’s development but will also help those who are younger. Players like Artero, TJ Ludwig and Chase Spotanski, all at Moorpark College, are setting a great example and are showing that athletes from Guam can compete at the next level.

“I think athletes on Guam should go for it and do it for the experience,” Artero said. “My advice would be to be extremely dedicated to your sport and be prepared for a lifestyle change due to the different cultures.”

Diaz, who is a former resident of Guam, is looking to keep those ties much stronger by encouraging even more players to take this route.

“My hope is that some of these kids from Guam would give community college a shot because it’s a great opportunity,” Diaz said. “College-bound student-athletes need to have an honest assessment of their skills before choosing a school or signing on to any program.”

Moorpark College offers two years of schooling before students usually move on to four-year universities. Artero is just getting started at Moorpark but is already looking forward to playing football for a bigger school once his two years are up.

“My goal is just to see how far I can take this,” he said.