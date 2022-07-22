As hundreds of spectators watched form underneath canopies and others frantically rushed to assemble theirs along Marine Corps Drive, more than 100 runners participated in Thursday's Guam Running Club’s 38th Liberation Mile.

At precisely 7:21 a.m., an homage to the approximate time when U.S. troops landed on Guam 78 years prior to liberate the island from Japanese occupation, racers sprinted to the finish line, a mere one mile away from Ace Hardware in Anigua, the race’s starting point.

As competitors quickly made their way to the finish line, a series of cones set up in front of the U.S. Marines monument across from CHamoru Village in Hagåtña, one female and one male athlete pounded the pavement faster than the rest. In the Females Division, in 6 minutes, 11 seconds, Sharon Hawley crossed the finish line. It was her second straight title. In the Men’s Division, in 4:43, Arthur Toves delivered a blistering, gold-medal performance.

“I put a lot of training in the past year,” said Toves, a rugby player who has only been running for two years. “I joined track. That got me a lot faster.”

In March 2020, when the island shut down for the first time as the coronavirus invaded the Guam's serene, picturesque shores, there were no rugby competitions, so Toves took up running. Although there were no races to compete in, the 27-year-old began training himself by watching YouTube. After figuring out the best way to improve in the sport, Toves soon began eclipsing the five-minute mark.

“I just was watching a lot of videos, trying to progress at running,” said Toves, who finished the 2021 Liberation Mile, his first-ever time competing in the mile, in 4:52. “That ended up making me one of the best runners on Guam.”

In Toves’ inaugural one-mile race, he was bested by two-time Olympian Derek Mandell. Toves, in that race, placed second to Mandell’s mind-blowing 4:45. Mandell, who is at the 2022 World Athletics Championships Eugene, Oregon, did not participate in Thursday’s race.

With Mandell thousands of miles away, Toves made the most out of the opportunity.

“If he was here, it would probably be better because I would have more competition. It would be a lot more fun,” Toves said.

Thirty-six seconds behind Toves, in 5:19, David Perry placed second. In 5:21, rounding out the podium, Chris Rasmussen claimed the bronze medal.

“I wanted everyone that was good at the mile to come and test it because I wanted to see where I stacked up,” Toves said. “I just pretty much wanted to see the best milers and prove that I'm one of the best.”

Hawley sizzles through the mile

Although Hawley claimed her second straight Liberation Mile title, remarkably, she did so while recovering from knee surgery.

About three weeks ago, Hawley woke up one morning and discovered she had a bump on her left knee. Not giving it too much thought, the 35-year-old went for a hike.

“I was like, ‘OK, it feels like a bruise,’” Hawley recalled telling herself.

After the hike she could barely walk, still unaware how severe the injury was.

“I went to the doctor and they were like, ‘Oh, it's just an infection or bursitis,’” she recalled her doctor telling her. “‘Like, OK, come back tomorrow if it gets worse,’” she remembers them telling her.

“I went back and it was double the size and I couldn't walk anymore,” said Hawley, who, the following day, saw an orthopedic surgeon.

“I went in and sat down in the chair,” Hawley recalled. “He's like: ‘You’re going to need emergency surgery.’”

“So I had no time to prepare,” added Hawley, who seemed more worried about preparing for the race than the impending surgery.

Hawley said that during the surgery she caught staph infection.

“They had to do a drain,” said Hawley, pointing to a two-inch incision on the front of her knee. “They had to do a probe and a scope. And then they had to cut it open and clean it all out. And that was three weeks ago.”

Too big to pass up

Although Hawley, a mother of five, works on Naval Base Guam and did not have the day off, she said that her supervisor encouraged her to participate in the Liberation Mile.

“My supervisor was like, ‘You know what? This is an important event. So, go run,’” Hawley said.

“I’m lucky to be here,” added Hawley, who, later that day, still had to report work.

In August 2019, since relocating to Guam from Jacksonville, Florida, Hawley continues to engage with the community and loves everything the island has to offer.

“Since we've been here, Guam is my family. Guam is my island. That is me,” she said. "Just being part of this is special. I wish that I was allowed the time off because I would be here celebrating. This is where I want to forever be.

"Guam has made a very big, big impression in my heart.”