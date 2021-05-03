ASC tournament promotes family togetherness

The ASC Family Classic Tennis Tournament has brought out the best in the island, pairing mothers and sons, and fathers and daughters and all mixes of families all in the name of competition, togetherness and fun, the Tennis Academy Academy of Guam stated in a press release.

In Saturday’s Day Two action, the Hyatt Regency Guam and the Guam National Tennis Center courts had 50 families participating and strengthening their relationships as they played against other families.

Yuko Noble, 41, said the ASC Family Classic event “ignited a sense of competitiveness,” adding that this was her “first time playing a tennis match, and she had fun playing it with (her) daughter.”

When the event was first announced, Arn Diaz and her daughter, Tressa Diaz, registered and, after the tournament, reported they enjoyed the quality time together.

On Friday, on Day One, mother-son team Sunaina and Aarjan Sachdej won their doubles match 6-1, 6-0 and they thanked ASC and Tennis Academy of Guam for giving them “the opportunity to play tennis for the first time together. They added that the tournament "helped bring families together, as well as allowed us to meet new families through playing tennis.”