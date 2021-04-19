ASC Trust Family Classic tennis tournament opens registration

For more than a year, the coronavirus pandemic has sidelined ASC Trust’s tennis events, but with the recent relaxation of restrictions and life on Guam slowly returning to normal, ASC Trust is ready to begin hosting tournaments again.

With help from sponsors, the 2021 ASC Trust Family Classic has made its return to the tennis scene. The tournament will begin April 30 with the following divisions: Family Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Men’s and Women’s Combined Skills Doubles.

The Combined Skills Doubles will begin May 16.

“ASC Trust is happy to have our Family Classic back for the local community and our families to enjoy,” ASC Trust President David John wrote in a news release. “To keep everyone safe and healthy, (the Tennis Academy of Guam) is following strict safety protocols, including contactless sign-in at all three locations with the scan of a displayed QR code.

“Best wishes to all players for a fun and safe tournament.”

Other events include U8-U18 Junior Singles, Coed U12 Junior Doubles and Aged Doubles.

The Deadline to enter the Family Doubles and Family Mixed Doubles is 5 p.m. Friday, April 23.

Matches will be played at the Guam National Tennis Center, Hyatt Regency Guam and Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort.