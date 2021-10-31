The Tennis Academy of Guam will be warming up the holiday season with the upcoming ASC Trust Holiday Heat Tennis Challenge Series, a progression of tournaments for the island’s tennis community.

The more-than two-month long event, which swings into action on Nov. 12, will feature most of its matches at the Guam National Tennis Center in Harmon.

“We’re excited to be organizing this Challenge Series with the goal to provide our junior players, as well as doubles teams, the opportunity to gain much-needed, match-play experience,” said Joshua Cepeda, tournament director.

The tournament will lead off with Junior Singles Division from Nov. 12-14, followed by Skilled Doubles from Nov. 19-21.

Junior players, for the first series, from U8 through U18 Divisions, need to register by Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

According to information provided in a news release, doubles will feature the following divisions: Men’s and Women’s Skilled, Coed U12 Challenger, and High School.

Doubles players must register by Nov. 12 at 5 p.m.

The second series, which features Junior Singles from Dec. 10-12 and Doubles from Dec. 17-19, will carry the tournament into the holiday break.

The third and final series will feature Junior Singles from Jan. 14-16 and Doubles events from Jan. 21-23.

The registration, for this various series, is one week before the selected event is scheduled to begin.

The registration fee is $35 for the first event and $20 per additional event.

For the High School Doubles event, an opportunity to train before the interscholastic season, registration is free.

“We love the idea of people going out to exercise in a fun and safe environment,” said ASC Trust President David John. “A healthy lifestyle is great for the family and tennis is one sport where the entire family can team up or compete against each other in the same tournament.”

The Challenge Series is sponsored by ASC Trust, Quality Distributors, Alpha Insurers, Great American Cookies and Plan B Cleaning Services.

The Tennis Academy of Guam, in addition to offering the Challenge Series, with also provide a free-of-charge introductory tennis clinic for junior players at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort tennis courts in Tamuning.