Armed with a hat trick from eighth grader Gabriella Gogue, the Astumbo Middle School Dragons defeated the Vicente S.A. Benavente Middle School Roadrunners 5-0, cementing their bid for a championship in the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Middle School Girls Soccer League matchup.

Aisha Siguenza and Destiny Tangadik added to the offensive onslaught, blanking the Roadrunners. The win was run-of-the-mill for the Dragons, who finished the league at 6-1, but the championship was spectacular – a nod to the work and cohesiveness of the Dragons staff and team and their first-ever title for the Dragons soccer program.

Under the guidance of head coach Rudy Restuvog and assistant coach Nap Finch, the Dragons tied their league record with the Luis P. Untalan Wildcats, who also finished 6-1. But, Astumbo had done the unthinkable earlier in the season and defeated the heavily favored Wildcats 3-2, taking the head-to-head matchup and the sole possession of this year’s middle school crown.

Both Finch and Restuvog said they were extremely proud of their athletes in making school history and claiming their first girls soccer title. Recognizing the importance of the win against the Wildcats, they said it was a matter of their athletes adhering to their team philosophy and believing they had the potential to lock down the Wildcat powerhouse.

“It was up for grabs with UMS and our AMS girls. They put in 110% to get the win from top-caliber players,” Restuvog said. “We are proud of all their effort to win the championship.”

Finch credited the work of the coaches and the willingness of the girls to show up, learn and work the field every day.

“They bring the Dragon out of them every game because they know we going to run laps if they don’t,” Finch said, adding the team’s win is a product of their ability to grind and take advantage of people who underestimate them.

“I expect us to compete because we had a bunch of girls with talent that no one has ever seen or even come out to see them play and show off their talents,” he said.

Taking each team one game at a time, Finch said, he could see his athletes steadily improving and buying into the team concept.

They had lost a game against the Agueda Johnston Pirates, something that still fires them up when they talk about it.

Going into the game against Untalan, the Dragons had heard about how good the Wildcats were and were a little tentative prior to the game.

Armed with athleticism and several junior national players, the unbeaten and untested Wildcats looked good and had already run over several teams.

Finch said he told his athletes to focus on the team aspect of the sport.

“I told them it’s a team sport of 11 players, not just individuals, and that we will win if we all play together as one,” he said. “All heart beats talent any day of the week and that even the best team can lose.”

In the epic matchup against the Wildcats, the Dragons were down most of the game after Untalan’s Cadence Guzman rocketed a shot past the goalkeeper for the 2-1 lead. But with the heat on, Gogue struck back, chipping the ball over the Untalan goalkeeper to knot it up at 2-2.

With the clock running down, both teams pushed on both ends of the field. Both goalkeepers earned their paychecks as they turned back shot after shot. But, Gogue came up big again in the 25th minute to take the 3-2 edge.

From there, Astumbo buckled down on defense, playing stingy to deny the Untalan powerhouse any more looks at the goal.

Gogue credited communication and the support of everyone on the team with the season’s success.

“I think I did all right,” the eighth grader said when asked how her season went. The season was good, but mostly she said she enjoyed being around her teammates and working on her game.

The future John F. Kennedy star is hoping she will get a shot at soccer again when she moves up to suit up for the Islanders in her freshman year.

Multisport athlete and captain of the Dragons Vaysia Blas said she could see the evolution of her team over the season.

“We have been playing our hardest during every game,” she said, adding the team worked hard every practice to fix skills and improve for the next game.

The sweeper said she was very proud of her teammates and the way they rose up to the challenge every game, regardless of the opponent.

“Playing soccer with the Dragons has been a great experience throughout the years,” she said. “Every year, we are all taught to bring positivity to the field and play as a family. If it’s a win or loss, we all bring each other up and better our mistakes.”

The future Okkodo High star said the teamwork and trust was on display all season, especially against the Wildcats.

“We all had faith and trusted each other to get the job done,” the future Bulldog said. “We all communicated and played with our hearts. Sure, you can have skill and speed, but really all you need is a team who works together and bring each other up and we have that team.”