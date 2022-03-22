After a fun-filled regular season and a run-producing early-round postseason, the 2022 76 PONY Middle School Baseball League Championship Game is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, at the Triple J Auto Baseball Fields in Dededo.

In the season finale, the No. 6-seeded Astumbo Middle School Dragons will take on the No. 3-seeded FB Leon Guerrero Middle School Hawks.

With youngsters bringing the lumber in last week’s semifinals, the Dragons defeated the Inalåhan Warriors 14-2. Dragons’ catcher Xavier Cruz, the X-Factor, was selected as Player of the Game. With three runs, two RBIs and a pair of walks, Cruz was a run-producing machine.

In the other double-elimination semifinal, the Hawks defeated the Warriors 13-3. Kanoa Cepeda, who went 4-4 at the plate, drove in three runs and was selected as the Player of the Game. Peter Concepcion, the Hawks’ shortstop, with three runs and an RBI, also went 4-4. Javier Taimanglo, the Hawks’ third-baseman, scored four runs, knocked in two runs and walked twice.

(Daily Post Staff)