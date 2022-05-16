Editor's Note: This is the second in a two-part series featuring some of the top female athletes that will be competing at the ISA Track and Field All-Island event Monday at John F. Kennedy High School.

This is it. Only the best survived.

Months of work will culminate for the dozens of track athletes who qualified for the winner-take-all event. The Interscholastic Sports Association Track and Field All-Island Meet is slated to start 4 p.m. today.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Tumon’s John F. Kennedy High School, the season-ending event crowns individual and team champions. For months, athletes have been training and grinding, hoping for a shot at the top 12. Only those who qualified after five regular-season events get the opportunity to compete at the coveted event.

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the top female athlete at each school competing at the all-island event. To keep it fair, all athletes were given the same questions and the options to choose which questions they want to answer.

• Question 1: What is your favorite event and why?

• Question 2: What do you enjoy about track and field, especially since there’s a misconception that track is just about running?

• Question 3: How do you prep for your events?

• Question 4: What’s your target for yourself leading up to all-island?

• Question 5: Got any superstitions or rituals you do prior to or after an event?

• Question 6: What does it take to be the best in your sport?

• Question 7: Any last comments you want to make?

Check them out today at JFK as they vie for a shot at a medal in their respective events. The first event starts at 4:15 p.m. Individual medalists will be crowned throughout the night. The team title will be awarded after all events are completed.

Nya Rae Belga, 12, Okkodo

Events: Shotput; Javelin; Discus; 4x400; 4x100 (once)

• Q1: My favorite events were all of them, except for the 4x400. The throwing events were my favorite because I get to show how strong I am and how far I can throw. The running events were just out of fun and to also show that chunky kids can run as fast or even faster. LOL.

• Q2: Considering that I am a fielder, I enjoy the competition of how strong we are. When they hear that I’m in track, I get “you can run?” Yes, I can run! But, it’s not only running. There’s fielding events. It may sound boring, but it’s pretty fun once you get competitive.

• Q3: What I like to do is stay calm and relax. A lot of people would be scared or get the jitters but it’s all in your head. Stay calm, relax and throw or run. It all starts from your mentality, if you quit on yourself even before the meet, then you already lost. All that training and hard work would go to waste. For throwing, I like to use the heavier equipment to gain strength but not too much where you injure yourself. If you worked hard during practice, then your hard work will show on the track.

• Q4: It started from my freshman year. I was the only freshman in the fielders from our school who made it to all island. I was in discus, jav and shot. I had placed third for shot put and gotten a medal. But, they called me back and took it away over some “mistake” that they read the numbers wrong. I was angry and sad and from then on, I wanted my redemption. Junior year, I then placed second but that isn’t enough for me. I still strive for that first place and I think everyone should strive for first place as their motivation. A quote I like to say “ If you ain’t first, you’re last.”

• Q5: Yes.. I like to be insulted about how I throw before I go up to do an official throw. Sounds a bit weird, but that motivates me to show them that I can do better than what they say. (Yes, it actually works for me).

• Q6: Strength (physically and emotionally) the drive to do your best, be humble and work hard. • Last comments? Try beating my scores.

Kayna X. Kanemoto, 10, Simon Sanchez

Events: 100, 200, 400, 4x400, 4x100, Javelin

• Q1: My favorite event is 4x4, because it’s the most competitive and exciting event.

• Q2: I enjoy the competitiveness and team bonding. If the team act as one and act as family, then it can be a fun and exciting.

• Q3: To prep myself, I’d listen to music and say a short prayer and then start stretching to stay warmed up.

• Q4: To beat the person/people that placed before me

• Q5: I always thank the Lord for helping me

• Q6: Dedication and practice

Aeris San Agustin, 12, Tiyan High

Events: LJ, 100, 200, 4x100, 4x400

• Q1: My favorite event is the 200m. Oddly enough, I hated the 200m the first couple times I ran it, but this season I’ve seen myself improve so much and I’ve learned to love the race and all the hype around it.

• Q2: I like the fact that track is both an individual sport and a team sport. Our team always helps each other to be better, but at the end of the day, we’re all responsible for how much effort we put into improving and how we perform in our events.

• Q3: I don’t really do anything to prepare, but I love eating almonds or cantaloupe before my events.

• Q4: My goal for myself is of course to PR in all my events, especially in my jumps. I just want to end all-island knowing that I did my absolute best, since it’s my last year in high school.

• Q5: For the latter half of the season, I’ve worn this matching bracelet I have with my friends, and I think of it as my good luck charm because I’ve always PR’d in my events while using it.

• Q6: It takes a whole lot of dedication and willpower to improve in track. Showing up to practice is one thing, but you have to push yourself to do everything you can to improve in order to get to the top. No matter how tired you are, you can’t cheat yourself.