The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and Guam High School Panthers dominated Friday's Interscholastic Sports Association track and field meet at Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

With four schools competing in 29 different divisions, Guam High ran away with 13 first-place finishes. JFK, a close second, secured 11 top podium spots. That left Tiyan, Southern, and Okkodo High Schools vying for five remaining gold-medal finishes.

While the 2021 season is more about shaking off pandemic rust, student-athletes competing for best time and and distance and not against each other, the early-season competition attracted some of the fastest, strongest and most-skilled athletes from across the island.

Starting where they left off in Block 1 cross-country, the endurance runs were dominated by freshmen - Guam High's 14-year-old female phenom in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, and Kennedy High's tough-as-nails Hugh Kent in the public school's ISA All-Island completion. Both ninth graders had crushed the competition: Fennessey, in 20 minutes, 57.76 seconds, finished nearly 13 seconds faster than teammate Molly Lang; Kent, having posted a staggering time, finished the race in 17:16.0.

In Friday's event, in the 3,000-meter, 1500-meter and 800-meter races, Kent topped the competition.

Fennessey, who did not race the 800M, won the 3,000M and 1,500M endurance runs.

"I'm really tired and happy," said Fennessey, struggling to find her breath after posting an 11:52.66 in the 3,000M. "I am happy for my team because they helped push me and to make me better."

In 12:27.65, following Fennessey across the finish line, Panthers' Sameha Wilbank placed second.

In third place, in 12:55.91, Guam High's Molly Lang captured the bronze spot.

"I really like that my other two team members got to come in second and third place," added Fennessey.

RESULTS

Varsity Girls’ 3,000M

1, Liliana Fennessey, GHS Panthers, 11:52.66

2, Sameha Wilbank, GHS Panthers, 12:27.65

3, Molly Lang, GHS Panthers, 12:55.91

Varsity Boys’ 3,000M

1, Hugh Kent, JFK Islanders, 10:03.22

2, Isaac Valdez, JFK Islanders,10:31.38

3, Joseph Schwartz, GHS Panthers, 10:46.13

Varsity Girls’ 100M Hurdles

1, Maria Calvo, JFK Islanders, 19.98

2, Franchesca Villagomez, JFK Islanders, 21.88

3, Trinity Estoy, JFK Islanders, 24.11

Varsity Boys’ 110M Hurdles

1, Jovan Pineda, JFK Islanders, 16.24

2, Aaron Milan, JFK Islanders, 20.61

3, Myron Blas, JFK, Islanders, 22.77

Varsity Girls’ 100M

1, Kailee Guerrero, GHS Panthers, 13.74

2, Maegan Sheffield, GHS Panthers, 13.82

3, Princess Fajardo, GHS Panthers, 14.13

Varsity Boys’ 100M

1, Andre Johnson, GHS Panthers, 11.54

2, Aaron Johnson, GHS Panthers, 11.91

3, Logan Brewer, GHS Panthers, 12.21

Varsity Girls’ 1,500M

1, Liliana Fennessey, GHS Panthers, 5:19.10

2, Sameha Wilbank, GHS Panthers, 5:24.27

3, Molly Lang, GHS Panthers ,5:52.37

Varsity Boys’ 1,500M

1, Hugh Kent, JFK Islanders, 4:39.75

2, Isaac Valdez, JFK Islanders, 4:46.44

3, Jadrian Juico, OHS Bulldogs, 4:58.22

Varsity Girls’ 4X100 Relay

1, GHS Panthers A, 54.58

2, GHS Panthers B, 56.90

Varsity Boys’ 4X100 Relay

1, GHS Panthers A, 47.36

2, GHS Panthers B, 50.87

3, JFK Islanders, 53.03

Varsity Girls’ 400M

1, Mikayla Angoco, GHS Panthers, 1:05.66

2, Kailee Guerrero, GHS Panthers, 1:07.55

3, Franchesca Villagomez, JFK Islanders, 1:18.03

Varsity Boys’ 400M

1, Duane Jackson, GHS Panthers, 59.49

2, Mark Imazu, JFK Islanders, 59.84

3, Matthew Rivera, JFK Islanders, 59.96

Varsity Girls’ 300M Hurdles

1, Maria Calvo, JFK Islanders, 56.03

2, Franchesca Villagomez, JFK Islanders, 58.17

3, Aliya Jones, GHS Panthers, 58.95

Varsity Boys’ 300M Hurdles

1, Jovan Pineda, JFK Islanders, 47.47

2, Hobson Jarret, GHS Panthers, 50.93

3, Masato Tsujii, JFK Islanders, 51.65

Varsity Girls’ 800M

1, Sameha Wilbank, GHS Panthers, 2:42.59

2, Molly Lang, GHS Panthers, 2:50.85

3, Chasity Minor, JFK Islanders, 3:02.34

Varsity Boys’ 800M

1, Hugh Kent, JFK Islanders, 2:14.03

2, Mark Imazu, JFK Islanders, 2:18.28

3, Jadrian Juico, OHS Bulldogs, 2:21.85

Varsity Girls’ 200M

1, Maegan Sheffield, GHS Panthers, 29.15

2, Melanie Rosario, JFK Islanders, 29.24

3, Elexis Agahan, JFK Islanders, 32.48

Varsity Boys’ 200M

1, Andre Johnson, GHS Panthers, 24.18

2, Aaron Johnson, GHS Panthers, 25.10

3, Logan Brewer, GHS Panthers, 25.19

Varsity Girls’ 4X400 Relay

1, GHS Panthers A, 4:47.31

2, GHS Panthers B, 4:57.34

Varsity Boys’ 4X400 Relay

1, GHS Panthers A, 3:57.94

2, GHS Panthers B, 4:12.95

3, OHS Bulldogs, 4:14.84

Varsity Boys’ Discus

1, Deshaun Warren, THS Titans, 30.46M

2, Rizaldy Tugade, JFK Islanders, 27.06M

3, Jonathan Beriker, JFK Islanders, 24.42M

Varsity Girls’ Long Jump

1, Maria Calvo, JFK Islanders, 4.27M

2, Victoria Quichocho, THS Titans, 3.85M

3, Aliya Jones, GHS Panthers, 3.80M

Varsity Girls’ Shot Put

1, Nya Belga, OHS Bulldogs, 7.98M

2, Loryn Techaira, JFK Islanders, 7.35M

3, Zoey Indalecio, THS Titans, 6.96M

Varsity Boys’ Shot Put

1, Deshaun Warren, THS Titans, 9.59M

2, Ben Barcinas, THS Titans, 9.56M

3, Kristian Catt, THS Titans, 9.14M

Varsity Boys’ Long Jump

1, Jovan Pineda, JFK Islanders, 5.11M

2, Xander Duenas, THS Titans, 4.91M

3, Dean Masnayon, THS Titans, 4.82M

Varsity Girls’ Discus

1, Nya Belga, OHS Bulldogs, 20.68M

2, Zoey Indalecio, THS Titans, 19.14M

3, Loryn Techaira, JFK Islanders, 18.58M

Varsity Boys’ Javelin

1, Deshaun Warren, THS Titans, 29.19M

2, Mark Imazu, JFK Islanders, 26.50M

3, Nathan Vienx, GHS Panthers, 24.74M

Varsity Girls’ Triple Jump

1, Maria Calvo, JFK Islanders, 8.76M

2, Chasity Minor, JFK Islanders, 7.73M

3, Franchesca Villagomez, JFK Islanders, 7.72M

Varsity Boys’ Triple Jump

1, Jovan Pineda, JFK Islanders, 12.03M

2, Masato Tsujii, JFK Islanders, 9.81M

3, Hobson Jarret, GHS Panthers, 9.80M

Varsity Girls Javelin

1, Loryn Techaira, JFK Islanders, 9.44M

2, Nya Belga, OHS Bulldogs, 19.14M

3, Catherine Farrer, JFK Islanders, 13.34M