The John F. Kennedy High School Islanders and Guam High School Panthers dominated Friday's Interscholastic Sports Association track and field meet at Ramsey Field in Upper Tumon.

With four schools competing in 29 different divisions, Guam High ran away with 13 first-place finishes. JFK, a close second, secured 11 top podium spots. That left Tiyan, Southern, and Okkodo High Schools vying for five remaining gold-medal finishes.

While the 2021 season is more about shaking off pandemic rust, the early-season competition attracted some of the fastest, strongest and most-skilled athletes from across the island.

Starting where they left off in Block 1 cross-country, the endurance runs were dominated by freshmen – Guam High's 14-year-old female phenom Liliana Fennessey in the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, and Kennedy High's tough-as-nails Hugh Kent in the public school's ISA All-Island completion. Both ninth graders had crushed the competition: Fennessey, in 20 minutes, 57.76 seconds, finished nearly 13 seconds faster than teammate Molly Lang; Kent, having posted a staggering time, finished the race in 17:16.0.

In Friday's event, in the 3,000-meter, 1500-meter and 800-meter races, Kent topped the competition.

Fennessey, who did not race the 800M, won the 3,000M and 1,500M endurance runs.

"I'm really tired and happy," said Fennessey, struggling to find her breath after posting an 11:52.66 in the 3,000M. "I am happy for my team because they helped push me and to make me better."

In 12:27.65, following Fennessey across the finish line, Panthers' Sameha Wilbank placed second.

In third place, in 12:55.91, Guam High's Molly Lang captured the bronze spot.

"I really like that my other two team members got to come in second and third place," added Fennessey.

Kent, who posted a 10:03.22 in the 3000M, a 4:39.75 in the 1500M and a 2:14.03 in the 800M, shared that he had not raced in those disciplines in a long time, or at all, and they were more for figuring out how to compete and establish baselines.

“I haven’t run track since last year and it has been a really long time,” Kent said. “I can’t really compare it to anything else.

“I think for my times in general, I did pretty well.”

He added that this was his first time running the 3,000M.

“It’s a lot of pressure, going up to the starting line,” he said. “I didn’t really know about plans. Today, I kind of just thought of a pace.”

Kent said that when his brother was a freshman, he was fast, and trying to beat his times serves as motivation.

“My goal is to reach him,” he said.