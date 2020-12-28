Although competition is not yet allowed, athletes and sports heads are preparing for the day when Gov. Lou Guerrero announces: Play ball!

For nearly 10 months, sports have barely seen the light of day, but now the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is shining so brightly, athletes are sensing that the end of the pandemic is near.

“I’m looking forward to a fresh start and a positive year,” said St. John’s Knights four-sport athlete Kaia Malakooti. “I want to finish off my junior year strong and complete as many service hours as I can,” she said, sharing her immediate goals.

Since early this year, Malakooti has been holed up in her house, trying to remain upbeat as she stares at her computer screen, motivation draining as educators and bureaucrats force distance learning in an attempt to educate the youth.

In mid-March, when the public health emergency began, Malakooti had just nabbed her second straight high school singles tennis title and was looking forward to competing on her school’s soccer team. Soccer never happened, and three long, hot months of summer separated her from first quarter sports. But as the coronavirus raged on, girls volleyball and the rest of the lineup were called off. So were second quarter sports. Malakooti had been looking forward to leveling up with the girls basketball team, but that never happened.

For three straight quarters, sports had been scrapped, thrusting student-athletes into the unnatural, freakish alternative of self-reliance. Up until 2020, life had been all about teamwork and persevering together for a common goal - winning championships and strengthening relationships.

Now, student-athletes were on their own.

“The greatest challenge for me was keeping myself motivated for school and my physical activity,” Malakooti said. "It’s tough being on your own and having to push yourself. So, having to be isolated from friends, coaches and teachers, the responsibility is on you to keep pushing for your goals.”

Even though she hasn’t been able to see her fellow team members, coaches and educators as before, Malakooti has kept in touch with ones she values most and that has helped her get through the pandemic.

“By keeping in touch with them, they helped me every step of the way to be where I am now,” she said, adding that a loving, supportive family has also carried her through.

“I’m most thankful for my family, because no matter what i’m going through, they are always there for me,” she said, adding that her family's isolation from her 92-year-old grandmother, Lorenza Garcia, has been difficult.

“It’s really hard not being able to hug my grandma, for months now, but we know that’s it’s for her safety, so as long as she knows I love her, I'm happy with that.”

Art Guerrero

When the pandemic began, elite endurance athlete Art Guerrero took it as a challenge to push himself harder than ever before. As Leon Guerrero faced literal and physical roadblocks, the 54-year-old pushed the limits and set unimaginable, personal goals.

For eight straight weekends, he completed 100-mile century rides.

“Keep doing what you’re doing. Never give up,” he said. “Always look forward to tomorrow.”

While not being able to see friends and extended family has been painful, sharing extra time with Kristina Ingvarsson, his wife, and Noa and August, their two boys, has been a godsend.

“Cycling and swimming kept my family and I busy,” Guerrero said. “The beaches on Guam are the best in the world, he added, sharing that immediate family has taken on a new level of importance.

He said that not being able to travel to Sweden to visit their children’s maternal grandmother has been disappointing, but Ingvarsson’s consoling has kept the family upbeat and on track.

“I am very thankful for my wife,” Guerrero said. “She is the heart and soul of my family. She kept it together in this time.”

Living by example, Guerrero said he is trying to be the best father he can be.

“Live life to the fullest,” he said.

Tino San Gil and GFA

From the beginning of the pandemic, leaders of the Guam Football Association made it clear they were going to do their part to grow soccer and make the island a better place. Through their generosity, they have donated parking lot space, gym equipment, rubber mats and personal protective equipment to those who needed it most.

"This pandemic has made us reflect that we need to all help each other,” said GFA President Tino San Gil. “We have to be patient, and let's keep up the diligence of following the health protocol requirements.”

While many organization have shut down and braced for impact, GFA prepared its stakeholders with online classes and, whenever possible, in-person clinics.

“We are thankful to FIFA, Asian Football Confederation and East Asian Football Confederation for all the funding (and) Zoom training,” San Gil said.

“Guahan is our home, and we want to always give back in every way to help our people.”

Despite GFA’s altruism, ever-changing government-imposed rules and regulations have been daunting.

“The biggest challenge was to shut down all the sports leagues with no definite restart timeline,” San Gil said.

When given the go-ahead to resume operations, safety remains the No. 1 concern.

“GFA, upon reopening up, will provide all our members with all the safety equipment such as sanitizers, thermometers, equipment disinfectants, etc. … ,” San Gil said. “Safety is our one concern.”

With the government’s immunization program ramping up, and FIFA’s generous financial allocation paving the way for sustainability and growth, GFA looks forward to a prosperous 2021.

“GFA will be embarking on building more facilities across the island,” San Gil said.

“FIFA relief funds will make restarting the leagues beneficial to all our members,” he added.