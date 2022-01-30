Shira Schiff doesn’t remember suffering a heart attack, falling to the ground and injuring her brain last September. Although the heart attack was not severe, the brain injury proved to be dramatic, requiring several surgeries to repair blood vessels that continued to bleed as her life remained in jeopardy.

After a month in Guam Regional Medical Center’s intensive care unit, Schiff, unable to breath on her own, remained on a ventilator as her heart and brain began to heal. As days turned into weeks and months, Schiff remained in a coma while her body responded to treatment.

“I don't remember anything. I was in a coma for months,” said Schiff from her hospital bed, laboring to breathe and fighting anxiety brought on by the traumatic brain injury.

For more than 30 years, the 63-year-old athletic trainer spent her life caring for others and keeping them in the game. Now, in the unfamiliar, humbling position of watching life from a hospital bed, Schiff is the one that needs help. Without medical insurance, mounting medical bills, and in dire need for rehabilitative treatment, Schiff needs the community’s help more than ever before.

As soon as she can be released from the hospital and is stable enough to travel, the Guam sports scene figure will return to Detroit, Michigan, where she will begin the lengthy healing process.

“We’re working as hard as we can to get me out of here,” Schiff said. “And I'm looking to go back to the Detroit area where I'm from.”

Eager to get released from GRMC, but before boarding a series of flights to the Motor City, Schiff is hoping to find a facility, temporarily, that will aid in the recovery process.

But due to bed and staff shortages because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Schiff remains in a state of limbo - unable to get the care she needs, anxiously trying to figure out how to pay for it.

“I've already told them I would pay cash for the first couple months,” said Schiff, who, after a lifetime of working, told the Post that she now fears personal bankruptcy. “Right now, the facilities either can't take me because they don’t have beds, or they're very short-staffed due to COVID. Take your pick. We have people working around the clock for me trying to get me a place.”

Before Schiff’s health scare, she was a fixture at high school sporting events, taping up injuries, applying ice and caring for Guam’s student athletes - a job she loved and brought her joy.

Several years ago, when Schiff moved to Guam to be closer to her brother, she noticed a serious lack of athletic training at sporting events. So, mostly through volunteer work, she attended games and cared for the island’s youth.

While it breaks her heart to have to leave the island she has called home, she has to leave to be with family and friends - and receive physical and occupational therapy.

While Schiff has made remarkable progress - once-feared permanent paralysis no longer a concern and she has regained the ability to speak - she is still weak and needs help with the mundane tasks so many take for granted - walking, bathing, and balancing a checkbook.

“I need to get to a nursing home because assisted living just doesn't cut it,” Schiff said. “And I'm not that good yet to be able to just take care of myself. I can't walk. I'm still on a walker.”

“I can't do anything by myself,” sighed Schiff.

As Schiff continues to heal and contemplate the future, she hopes that the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam will have certified athletic trainers on hand at all of their sporting events.

“My hope is that they realize the importance of having an athletic trainer, and trying to hire some in the future,” Schiff said. "Sports goes far beyond individuals. Sports is such an important part of so many kids’ lives, and it teaches so much more than sports. There's life lessons.”

An hour after the interview with Schiff, she left for a daunting physical therapy session and thanked The Guam Daily Post for listening to her story.

"I have a long way to go. I have no quit in me,” Schiff said. "So I have to just do this by myself. Nobody can do the PT for me. I'm the one that has to push myself. So I have to take my own advice, and just work my butt off and push."

Schiff, with her cash reserves quickly depleting, fears that tough times await but hopes for a miracle and compassion.

"I don't know how to save this, but I'm just looking for some help. I have no insurance, and that's hindering getting me what I need.”

Individuals interested in helping Schiff recover, can donate money at https://gofund.me/1bf05aed.